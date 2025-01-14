The Most Popular Dog Names Of 2024: Bella And Buddy Lead The Pack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Most popular dog names of 2024

Bella and Buddy hold strong as the most popular names for dogs.

- CEO, Mindy TenenbaumTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The most popular dog names of 2024 have just been announced by DNA My Dog , a leader in canine genetic testing and breed identification. While there have been some new additions to the list, many of last year's top names held strong and kept their place among the most popular across North America.Aside from choosing what breed of dog to bring into their family, choosing a name is one of the most important decisions pet parents will make when it comes to their furry friends. Themes from past years have continued to influence the names that pet parents choose for their pups, with nature, pop culture, and names typically given to people remaining popular.Bella has replaced Luna as the top name for females in 2024, while Buddy ousted Charlie by claiming the most popular name for males.2024's top names for females include Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Luna, Koda, Sadie, Stella, Sophie, Olive, and Marley. The top names for males include Buddy, Charlie, Milo, Loki, Hank, Max, Scout, Rocky, Remi, and Maverick.“With almost 90 million pet dogs in the United States alone, we're always curious to see what names people choose for their pups.” Said CEO, Mindy Tenenbaum.“We're excited to see what new trends 2025 has to offer and how they'll influence the names we see in our database.”About DNA My DogAs one of the first organizations to offer a consumer-based Canine DNA Test, DNA My Dog has had a front row seat in the evolving relationship between people and their dogs. What began as a helpful test offered to shelters quickly expanded to include a best-in-class Canine Allergy Test, the world's only Deceased Dog DNA Test, and the development of the first ever, patent pending, Canine Genetic Age test. DNA My Dog uses the latest in CNV technology to pinpoint the breeds in a dog using a database of over 350 breeds with over 99% accuracy.Deeply rooted in the canine rescue community, DNA My Dog partners with hundreds of rescues across North America through their affiliate program, Don't Judge a Breed by its Cover, to provide low-cost DNA testing and help generate funds for dogs in care.More information can be found at

Cait Morgan

DNA My Dog

+1 416-691-4160

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.