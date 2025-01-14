Trump’S Policies And Asian Imports Threaten Brazilian Textiles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's textile braces for a challenging 2025. The Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (Abit) forecasts slower growth. Imports from Asia surged 20% last year through November.



This trend may continue, albeit at a reduced pace, raising concerns in the sector. Fernando Pimentel, Abit 's president emeritus and superintendent, shared this outlook. He expects turbulence starting January 20th with President Trump's inauguration.



High interest rates in Brazil, potentially reaching 14.5%, add to the industry's woes. The strong dollar protects against imports but increases manufacturing costs. The sector's revenue reached R$ 203.9 billion in the first eleven months of 2024.



This 4% growth comes after a weak performance in 2023. Exports totaled US$ 909 million, slightly down from the previous year. Argentina's economic recovery may boost foreign sales in 2025.







Imports grew five times faster than domestic production, totaling US$ 6.6 billion. Brazil's textile industry last saw a positive trade balance in 2005. Abit estimates import growth will slow to 5% in 2025, still outpacing the domestic market's 1.2% growth.



Pimentel warns this trend could lead to a contraction in national production. He attributes this to production cost differences and geopolitical decisions. Trump 's protectionist policies pose a significant risk.



Excess Asian production, particularly Chinese, may flood other markets, including Brazil. The industry's projected 1.2% growth in 2025 is less than half of 2024's figure.



This slowdown stems from Trump's protectionist agenda and a more challenging domestic economic landscape. The sector remains vigilant as it navigates these complex market dynamics.

