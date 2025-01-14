Gold Climbs As Dollar Weakens And Trump’S Return Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices climbed on Tuesday, regaining momentum as the dollar weakened and investors eyed Donald Trump's upcoming return to the White House.



The precious metal closed at $2,682.30 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, marking a 0.13% increase for February delivery.



The dollar's decline fueled gold's rally, with investors closely watching inflation data. BMO noted that attention is shifting to December's inflation profile, supporting gold's upward trend as a hedge against rising prices.



UBS predicts gold prices will remain high this year, potentially reaching $2,850 per troy ounce. The Swiss bank cites persistent trade and geopolitical uncertainties, especially with Trump's return to the presidency, as key factors.



Trump's "unpredictable" governance style may make gold even more appealing, according to UBS. The bank expects another year of strong gold purchases due to these uncertainties.







UBS also points to a possible increase in demand for the safe-haven asset, noting "still elevated" purchases by central banks. TD Securities attributes gold 's continued rise to its "traditional motives".

Gold Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel and Hamas are close to finalizing a ceasefire in Gaza. However, sources warn that negotiations could fail, as they have before. This ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East continues to support gold prices.



As Trump prepares to re-enter the White House on January 20th, investors remain cautious. The precious metal's performance reflects the market's response to political shifts and economic uncertainties.



Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset grows stronger amid these global tensions. Investors seek stability in the face of potential policy changes and geopolitical risks associated with Trump's second term.



The metal's price movements serve as a barometer for market sentiment. Its current upward trajectory signals investor concerns about inflation and economic stability in the coming months.



As the world watches Trump's return to power, gold's performance may offer insights into market expectations. The precious metal's behavior could indicate how investors view the potential impact of his policies on the global economy.

