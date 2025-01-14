Somalia’S Pursuit Of A Seat On The African Union Peace And Security Council

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Somalia seeks membership in the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to enhance its role in regional stability. The country has not held a seat since the council's formation in 2004.



Somalia emphasizes the need for equitable representation within the African Union (AU). It believes that its inclusion will help address historical imbalances and promote a more inclusive decision-making process.



The Somali argues that its participation aligns with its upcoming term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC ) for 2025-2026. This dual role could allow Somalia to advocate for African interests on a global platform.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlights that Somalia's historical contributions to Pan-Africanism bolster its candidacy. The nation has supported liberation movements and fought against apartheid, showcasing its commitment to continental unity.



In recent years, Somalia has made significant strides towards stability. The government has focused on rebuilding national institutions and enhancing security capabilities.







It has also engaged in diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions with neighboring countries, particularly Ethiopia. The ongoing conflict with Al-Shabaab remains a primary concern, prompting Somalia to seek stronger support from regional partners.

Somalia's Role in the AUPSC

The AUPSC plays a crucial role in addressing security challenges across Africa. It collaborates with various international bodies, including the UNSC, to implement peacekeeping missions and stabilize conflict zones.



Somalia aims to contribute effectively to these efforts by leveraging its experiences and insights gained from hosting peacekeeping operations. Despite these ambitions, some critics question whether Somalia is ready for this responsibility.



They point to ongoing security challenges and political instability as potential obstacles. However, supporters argue that engaging Somalia in the AUPSC can foster accountability and encourage self-reliance.



As Somalia prepares for elections in 2025, its leadership emphasizes resilience and commitment to transforming into a stable federal republic. The government's focus on national ownership of security responsibilities aligns with broader AU goals.



In addition, these goals aim to promote peace and stability across the continent. Ultimately, Somalia's bid for an AUPSC seat reflects its desire to play a more active role in shaping Africa's security landscape.



By participating in this influential body, Somalia hopes to contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous future for the continent while addressing its internal challenges.

