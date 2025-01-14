The Insurance School Of Tampabay Has Announced The Resumption Of Live Streaming Continuing Education Classes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Insurance School of TampaBay offers a blend of both Synchronous (Live Streaming) and Asynchronous (Non-Synchronous Pre Recorded ) CE Classes

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Insurance School of TampaBay is pleased to announce the resumption of Live Streaming Continuing Education (CE) classes starting January 17, 2025. This initiative provides insurance professionals with a flexible option for fulfilling their CE requirements through a blend of Synchronous (Live Streaming) and Asynchronous (Non-Synchronous Pre-Recorded) classes.

At this time, the school's Update Classes will only be offered in a Non-Synchronous Pre-Recorded format, along with all Pre-Licensing Courses. The pricing for Pre-Licensing courses includes:

214 Life & VA Only: $210

215 Life Health & VA Approval: $250

240 Health Only: $225

2044 PL P&C : $317

220 General Lines: $517

Pre-recorded CE Classes are also available at an affordable rate:

2024 - 2025 L&H Update (4 Hour - Approved): $25

2024 - 2025 P&C Update (4 Hour - Approved): $25

Upcoming Live Streaming CE Classes:

PROPERTY-CASUALTY CREDIT

Friday, January 17, 2025: PERSONAL AUTO CONCEPTS - 8 AM - 6 PM - 8 Hour CE Credit - $80 (NO TESTING REQUIRED)

Saturday, January 18, 2025: HOMEOWNERS PACKAGE CONCEPTS - 8 AM - 6 PM - 8 Hour CE Credit - $80 (NO TESTING REQUIRED)

Sunday, January 19, 2025: IDENTITY THEFT PROTECTION - 8 AM - Noon - 4 Hour CE Credit - $40 (NO TESTING REQUIRED)

LIFE & HEALTH CREDIT

Friday, February 14, 2025: ANNUITIES CONCEPTS - 8 AM - 6 PM - 8 Hours CE Credit - $80 (NO TESTING REQUIRED)

Saturday, February 15, 2025: ESTATE PLANNING FOR THE NEXT GENERATION - 8 AM - 6 PM - 8 Hours CE Credit - $80 (NO TESTING REQUIRED)

Sunday, February 16, 2025: ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING: AN INSURANCE AGENTS GUIDE - 8 AM - Noon - 4 Hour CE Credit - $40 (NO TESTING REQUIRED)



“The resumption of our live-streaming classes will give our students more of a choice on how they wish to complete their continuing education,” said Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer at the Insurance School of TampaBay.

To register and learn more about discounts, please visit or ccall813.833.5777. Special discounts are also available for PIA member agencies and their agents.



The Insurance School of Tampa Bay remains committed to providing high-quality education and resources that will help insurance professionals thrive in their careers.

About The Insurance School of TampaBay:**

The Insurance School of TampaBay is a premier provider of insurance education. We offer a comprehensive selection of pre-licensing and continuing education courses. Our goal is to ensure that insurance professionals remain compliant and knowledgeable in an ever-evolving industry.

.Insurance School of TampaBay is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Helping Clicks Corp - A Florida Corporation

