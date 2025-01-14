(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Prominent Hindu Organizations Representing Millions of Hindus in the U.S. and Around the World Rally Behind Science of Identity Foundation Amid Bigoted Hinduphobic Attacks

HONOLULU, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant show of solidarity, over 50 esteemed Hindu organizations have come together to support the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF) and its founder, Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda (Chris Butler), in response to ongoing media that perpetuate harmful Hinduphobic narratives and rhetoric. These organizations, representing millions of Hindus in the U.S. and around the world, include BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, ISKCON, Sri Gopinath Gaudiya Math, the World Vaishnava Association, and many others.

In addition, these organizations have also written individual letters echoing their support which can be viewed via this link .

Letter from coalition of over 50 Hindu and other organizations calling out Hinduphobia in the media

We write to you as a coalition of Hindu American rights organizations representing millions of Hindus in the U.S. and around the world to express our deep distaste for the recent portrayal of the Hindu faith by a number of media publications, which has fomented anti-Hindu hate and religious bigotry towards individuals and organizations practicing this religion.



Our organizations condemn the escalating wave of anti-Hindu rhetoric and implore that media platforms exercise responsibility and accuracy in their coverage and policymakers to stand firmly against religious bigotry in all its forms.



Journalism plays a pivotal role in upholding democracy, offering the public insights they need to address pressing issues and create meaningful change. To fulfill this role, journalists must adhere to the highest standards of accuracy and fairness, fostering trust and unity across diverse communities.



Media has recently published content that propagates Hinduphobia and bias against individuals and organizations. Your sources include members of the same anti-Vaishnava Hindu hate group whose mission is to foment Hinduphobia and who have been inspired and groomed by a convicted pedophile and a paranoid delusional individual recently arrested for attempted murder.

By specifically targeting The Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), a spiritual organization rooted in the Gaudiya Vaishnava tradition, a monotheistic branch of Hinduism, your publication is spreading fear and loathing towards Hindus and Vaishnava Hindu traditions and casting aspersions on the integrity, beliefs, and practices held by millions of Hindus around the world.

This pattern of religious scapegoating is a dangerous precedent. Hinduism, one of the world's oldest spiritual traditions, is a diverse and pluralistic faith rooted in service, humility, and universal well-being. Attempts to caricature its teachings, malign its followers, and reduce its practices to baseless stereotypes must be universally rejected.

We call on media outlets and political leaders to rise above fear-mongering and bias, and instead engage in fair, fact-based discourse. The strength of our democracy lies in embracing diversity, not weaponizing it.

Rather than relying on dubious sources, for any serious covering of this subject matter of Vaishnava Hinduism, the Science of Identity Foundation, or any other Hindu organization, a legitimate publication should direct its inquiries towards Hindu scholars and practitioners, as well as authoritative Hindu scriptures.

Sincerely,



BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (Ronak Patel, spokesperson)World Vaishnava Association (Srila Gopanananda Bon Maharaj, President)International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) (Guru Prasad Swami, Chairman)Iskcon India (Yudhistir Govinda Das, Country Director of Communications)Iskcon Bangalore (Naveena Neerada Dasa, Executive Director)Infinity Foundation (Rajiv Malhotra, president)Sri Gopinath Gaudiya Math (BB Bodhayan, present Acharya)Sri Saraswata Gaudiya Vaishnava Association (Madhu Mangal Das, Convenor)Coalition of Hindus of North America (Rajeev Menon, Co-Founder)Americans 4 Hindus (Geeta Sikand, Vice President)American Hindu Coalition (Rajiv Sharma, Treasurer)Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian Unity Council (Dwijen Bhattacharjya, President)American Bengali Hindu Foundation (Pandit Shymal Chakraborty, President)US India Friendship Council (Dr Krishna Reddy, President)Sri Krishna Bhakata Sangha (Dr Provat Das, President)Nath Mission of USA Inc (Nirmal Debnath, President)United Hindus of USA (Bhajan Sarkar, President)Jagannath Hall Alumni Association (Sushil Sinha, General Secretary)Devaloy Hindu Temple (Sadhan Das, President)New York Puja Association (Arun Gosh, President)Sahayog Foundation (Ramdas Lamb, PhD, President)Indian-American Friendship Council (Raj Kumar, President, Hawaii chapter)The US Indian Community Foundation (Amitabh Mittal, Secretary)The Asian American Store Owners Association (Vipul Patel, President)Hindus of Georgia PAC (Rajeev Menon, Treasurer)Irvine Hindu Mandir (Deepak Sharma, President)Durga Temple of Westchester, New York (Suresh Khanna, Founding Trustee)Global Hindu Temple Network of America (Mohinder Gulati, President)New York Ayyappa Temple (Sri Parthasaradhi Pillai, Guruswami)Shri Surya Narayan Mandir (Pt Ram Harodwar, Acharya)United Indian American Association (Gaurav Bhargava, President)American Hindu Federation (Neeraj Kashalkar, Secretary/Treasurer)Iskcon Hawaii (Dayna Gay Fiorentinom President and Sruta Kirti Prabhu, Regional Secretary)Hindu Community Relations Council (Suril Patel, Executive Board Member and Narayanaswamy (Nasy) Sankagiri, President)American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin New York chapter (Dr Satish Anand, President)American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Queens Long Island chapter (Dr Inderpal Chhabra, President)American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin New Jersey chapter (Dr Suha Nahar, President)Federation of Indian Physicians Associations (Dr Raj Bhayani, President)Association of Indian Americans New York (Dr Jagdish Gupta, President)American Punjabi Society (Gary Sikka, President)Gujarati Samaj of New York (Pakaji Patel, President)Federation of Gujarati Associations of USA (Dr Vasudev Patel, President)Hindu Center New York (Dr Ravindra Goyal, Trustee)Jain Temple New York (Rajesh Shah, President)Akhil Vishwa Hindi Samiti (Pradip Tandon, Executive Vice President)The World Voice (Mukesh Modi, President)Association of Indians in America New York (Dr Jagdish Gupta, President)Nurgis Dutt Memorial Foundation Inc. (Inder Bindra, Founder)The Indian Eye (Sunil Hali, President)Vaishnav Temple of New York (Harshad Pakaji Patel, Co-Chair)The Wadher Family Foundation (Mahesh Wadher, Trustee)

Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Science of Identity Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED