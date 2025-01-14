Retinal Vein Occlusion Market To Expand Significantly By 2034, States Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DelveInsight's“Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Retinal Vein Occlusion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinal Vein Occlusion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report:

.The Retinal Vein Occlusion market size was valued approximately USD 2,297 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.The Retinal Vein Occlusion market size in the US was about USD 1,611.9 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow further, driven by rising disease awareness and the introduction of emerging therapies.

.In 2022, the Retinal Vein Occlusion market size in the EU4 and the UK was estimated at around USD 453.9 million, accounting for nearly 20% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

.Japan held the second-largest market size for Retinal Vein Occlusion among the 7MM in 2022, generating approximately USD 231.7 million in revenue, a figure projected to grow substantially by 2034.

.EYLEA (aflibercept) dominated the anti-VEGF therapy market in 2022, capturing the largest share with revenue of USD 852.9 million across the 7MM. Regeneron's EYLEA has made significant strides in the Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment landscape, challenging Roche's previously dominant position.

.In 2022, the total prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion across the 7MM were estimated at approximately 2,718,067. The United States contributed around 57% of these cases, while the EU4 and the UK collectively accounted for nearly 30%, and Japan represented approximately 13%. These numbers are anticipated to rise significantly by 2034.

.In the 7MM, the United States represented approximately 61% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion, amounting to nearly 935,343 cases in 2022. This number is projected to grow throughout the study period (2020–2034).

.According to the analysis, EU4 and the UK had approximately 408,086 diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in 2022. These figures are anticipated to fluctuate over the study period (2020–2034).

.In the United States, the age group 65–74 years accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in 2022, with approximately 334,051 cases. This number is projected to rise, with the 65–74 age group contributing about 36% of diagnosed cases by 2034, while those under 65 and those aged 75 and older are expected to account for 33% and 31%, respectively.

.Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies: Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Roche/Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Allergan, Pfizer, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, LLC, Regeneron Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

.Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies: TLC399, AR-1105, GB-102, ONS-5010 (Lytenava), KSI-301, Vabysmo (faricimab), ranibizumab, dexamethasone implant, AKB-9778, bevacizumab, Aflibercept, pegaptanib sodium (Macugen), TLC399 (ProDex), Faricimab, GB-102, and others

.The Retinal Vein Occlusion epidemiology based on type-specific cases analyzed that the type-specific distribution of RVO suggests a higher prevalence of BRVO than CRVO

.The Retinal Vein Occlusion market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Retinal Vein Occlusion market dynamics.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Overview

Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) is a common eye disorder that occurs when a vein in the retina becomes blocked, leading to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply. This blockage can cause swelling, bleeding, and vision loss. There are two main types: Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), which affects the central vein, and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), which impacts smaller retinal veins. Risk factors include age, high blood pressure, diabetes, and glaucoma. Treatment options include anti-VEGF therapies, corticosteroids, and laser therapy to manage complications and preserve vision.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Retinal Vein Occlusion

.Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Retinal Vein Occlusion

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Retinal Vein Occlusion

Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Retinal Vein Occlusion market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Retinal Vein Occlusion market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies and Key Companies

.TLC399: Taiwan Liposome Company

.AR-1105: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

.GB-102: Graybug Vision

.ONS-5010 (Lytenava): Outlook Therapeutics

.KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

.Vabysmo (faricimab): Roche/Chugai Pharmaceuticals

.ranibizumab: Novartis

.dexamethasone implant: Allergan

.pegaptanib sodium: Pfizer

.AKB-9778: Aerpio Therapeutics

.bevacizumab: The Emmes Company, LLC

.Aflibercept: Regeneron Pharma

.pegaptanib sodium (Macugen): Pfizer

.TLC399 (ProDex): Taiwan Liposome Company

.Faricimab: Hoffmann-La Roche

.GB-102: Graybug Vision

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers

.Rich Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline

.Advancement in drug therapies

.Increase in knowledge and awareness

.Increasing prevalence of Retinal Vein Occlusion

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Barriers

.Cost Consciousness

.Risk and complications

.Lack of focus on for visual restoration

.Failure of investigational drugs

.Invasion of biosimilar in future

Scope of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies: Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Roche/Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Allergan, Pfizer, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, LLC, Regeneron Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Graybug Vision, and others

.Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies: TLC399, AR-1105, GB-102, ONS-5010 (Lytenava), KSI-301, Vabysmo (faricimab), ranibizumab, dexamethasone implant, AKB-9778, bevacizumab, Aflibercept, pegaptanib sodium (Macugen), TLC399 (ProDex), Faricimab, GB-102, and others

.Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutic Assessment: Retinal Vein Occlusion current marketed and Retinal Vein Occlusion emerging therapies

.Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Dynamics: Retinal Vein Occlusion market drivers and Retinal Vein Occlusion market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Retinal Vein Occlusion Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Retinal Vein Occlusion

3. SWOT analysis of Retinal Vein Occlusion

4. Retinal Vein Occlusion Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Overview at a Glance

6. Retinal Vein Occlusion Disease Background and Overview

7. Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Retinal Vein Occlusion

9. Retinal Vein Occlusion Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Retinal Vein Occlusion Unmet Needs

11. Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Therapies

12. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers

16. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Barriers

17. Retinal Vein Occlusion Appendix

18. Retinal Vein Occlusion Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

