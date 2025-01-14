Jpmorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Still Sees “No Value” In Bitcoin

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %JPMorganChase (NYSE: $JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon remains skeptical of %Cryptocurrencies and says he still sees “no value” in %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC).

In a TV interview, Dimon said: “Bitcoin itself has no intrinsic value… It’s used heavily by sex traffickers, by money launderers, ransomware. So, I just don’t feel great about Bitcoin.”

Dimon’s latest comments are consistent with his long-held views on crypto.

The Wall Street veteran has consistently criticized and other cryptocurrencies even as the he runs profits from Bitcoin's growing use as a financial product.

Dimon has said that JPMorgan Chase will give its customers the products they want, including cryptocurrencies. However, he has also said that doesn't mean crypto is a good investment.

Still, JPMorgan Chase recently rebranded its blockchain platform, formerly Onyx, to Kinexys as it aims to double down on real world tokenization.

The bank also announced last November that it plans to introduce on-chain foreign exchange capabilities as soon as the first quarter of this year.

Dimon's latest criticism of Bitcoin comes days ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Trump has promised a friendlier regulatory environment for Bitcoin and other crypto.

Bitcoin rose 120% in 2024 and hit a new all-time high of nearly $110,000 U.S. It is currently trading at $97,000 U.S.