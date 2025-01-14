Residential Rent In Brazil Climbs 13.50% In 2024: Lowest Increase In Recent Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The FipeZAP reveals a 13.50% rise in residential rent prices across Brazil in 2024. This increase, while substantial, marks the lowest growth rate in recent years.



The Index, published by Fipe, analyzes rental and sale prices of ready-to-move-in apartments in 36 Brazilian cities. The 2024 rent hike outpaced major economic price indices.



It surpassed both the IPCA's 4.83% and the IGP-M's 6.54% increases. However, it fell short of the 16.55% and 16.16% jumps seen in 2022 and 2023, respectively.



Residential property sales prices grew at a slower pace. They rose by 7.73% in 2024, the highest increase since 2013. This trend highlights a divergence between rental and purchase markets.



Salvador led the nation with a staggering 33.07% rent increase. Campo Grande and Porto Alegre followed closely, with 26.55% and 26.33% rises. All 22 state capitals experienced rent hikes throughout 2024.







December 2024 saw rent decreases in 17 capitals. Campo Grande, a previous high-performer, dropped by 2.16%. Cuiabá , Vitória, Brasília, and Curitiba also saw minor declines.

Brazil's Rising Rental Market

The average rent price reached R$ 48.12 per square meter in December 2024. São Paulo topped the list with R$ 57.59 per square meter, cementing its position as Brazil's most expensive rental market.



This data paints a complex picture of Brazil's housing market. While rent increases have slowed, they continue to outpace inflation. This trend may impact housing affordability and urban development strategies in the coming years.



The varying rates across cities reflect local economic conditions and housing supply. Salvador's dramatic increase suggests a tightening rental market , possibly due to increased demand or limited supply.



These figures underscore the importance of monitoring housing costs. They affect not only individual finances but also broader economic trends and social mobility. Policymakers and urban planners may need to address these rising costs to ensure sustainable urban growth.



As Brazil navigates economic recovery, the rental market's behavior will be a key indicator to watch. It reflects both economic health and societal changes, offering insights into the nation's broader economic trajectory.

Check out the cities with the highest residential rent increases for the year:







Salvador: +33.07%



Campo Grande: +26.55%



Porto Alegre: +26.33%



Recife: +16.17%



Fortaleza: +14.68%



Curitiba: +14.58%



Brasília: +14.56%



Belo Horizonte: +14.20%



Belém: +13.50%



Cuiabá: +13.31%



São Paulo: +11.51%



Natal: +11.04%



Manaus: +10.85%



Aracaju: +10.75%



Florianópolis: +10.39%



João Pessoa: +10.15%



Vitória: +9.48%



São Luís: +9.30%



Goiânia: +9.12%



Teresina: +8.47%



Rio de Janeiro: +8.00%

Maceió: +3.35%

