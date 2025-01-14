99 Challenges São Paulo’S City Hall With Motorcycle Taxi Service Launch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) app company 99 launched its motorcycle taxi service in São Paulo on Tuesday. The new service, 99Moto, operates outside the city's expanded center. This move defies the city's resistance to such services.



Mayor Ricardo Nunes plans to take action against 99Moto. He cites traffic safety concerns as the main reason for opposition. Nunes criticized the company's decision to operate without authorization.



This isn't 99's first clash with São Paulo 's administration. In January 2023, the company suspended a similar service after the city's request. The ongoing dispute highlights the tension between innovation and regulation.



A 2018 law banned motorcycle taxi services in São Paulo. However, the São Paulo Court of Justice overturned this ban in 2019. The court deemed the prohibition unconstitutional, opening the door for such services.



99 bases its decision to relaunch on federal law. The National Urban Mobility Policy allows cities to regulate but not prohibit such services. The company cites over 20 court decisions supporting this interpretation.







The Supreme Federal Court 's stance on the law's constitutionality further strengthens 99's position. This legal backing emboldens the company to challenge local restrictions on its operations.

99Moto's Bold Expansion in São Paulo

99Moto already operates in over 3,300 Brazilian cities. The company promises fares up to 40% cheaper than car services. It also claims to reduce travel time by up to 41%, appealing to cost and time-conscious users.



To address safety concerns, 99 will implement a warning system for speeding motorcyclists. Drivers who violate speed limits may face suspension from the platform.



In short, this measure aims to balance service efficiency with passenger safety. The launch of 99Moto in São Paulo represents a bold move in urban transportation.



It challenges traditional regulations and pushes for innovation in mobility solutions. The outcome of this clash may shape the future of ride-hailing services in Brazil's largest city.

