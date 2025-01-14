Birth Anniversary Of Imam Ali Celebrated Across Kashmir

The

eve was observed with religious fervor throughout Kashmir in which Imams mesmerized devotees with Islamic teachings. They prayed for peace and prosperity for the whole Muslim Ummah.



Devotees thronged Mosques and Imam Bargah to commemorate the great occasion. In Srinagar city, the largest congregation was observed at Imam bargah Zadibal in which hundreds of men and women participated.



A large congregation of devotees was also witnessed at Hazratbal shrine.

While addressing devotees, speakers threw light on the life and contribution of Imam Ali (A.S) and urged people to pray for peace and prosperity for all the Muslims across the World.

Speakers described the birth of Imam Ali(A.S) in Holy Kaaba as a miracle and described him as a personality who was full of wisdom, justice and compassion.



They advised people to follow the path of Islam and the teachings of Imam Ali (A.S)

Meanwhile, similar congregations and processions were also reported from other areas of Kashmir which include Budgam, Chattergam, Chattabal, Khanda Wapore, Barjee Harwan, Haniveera Pattan, Magam, Watergam, Wagoora, Ashmuqam, Sofipora and other places.

Shia Clergy Condemns Defamatory Remarks Against Prophet's Companions

Various Shia scholars

belonging to the Shia community have condemned the use of derogatory language by

a 'couple of poets' against the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) companions at a Mushaira which was held at Kralpora, Srinagar on Sunday.

The Mushira was streamed live on social media and soon the clips of Mushaira were circulated on social media causing outrage among Shia and Sunni communities.

Popular Shia cleric Aga Syed Hadi took to social media, shared a video on the social media website Facebook.

He slammed the abusive language used against the Prophet's companions.

“Nobody whether Shia or Sunni has the right to target each other's beliefs, this goes against the tenets of our faith. This is either done people on the behest of money or those who look for cheap fame on social media” Hadi said.

Hadi said that the Shia Jurists from both Iraq and Iran condemn any use of such language against the Khulafa-e-Rashideen.

“Our jurists prohibit the use of such language and such behavior is unacceptable” Hadi said.

Hakim Suhail, a social activist and a cleric said that it is sad to witness such kind of incidents, there is no place for such things in Kashmir.

“ The people of Kashmir are known for their tolerance and compassion, such incidents have the potential of tarnishing the image of the Kashmiri community, it is unacceptable and condemnable” Suhail said.

Suhail also said that insulting companions is against the spirit of Quran and has been prohibited by the Shia Jurists including Ayatollah Khamenei and Ayatollah Sistani and called for exposing vicious elements spreading hate in Kashmir.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now