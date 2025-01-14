Feeble WD To Bring Light Snow In Kashmir: Met

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches during the early morning of the 16th.

He added that from January 17 to 19, the weather would remain generally cloudy, adding that overall, nothing significant is expected till January 19.

On January 20 & 21, generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow at isolated to scattered places, he said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir continues to be in the grip of a cold wave as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point in the valley, the meteorological department said on Tuesday minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius on Monday night, up from the previous night's minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

North Kashmir's tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, down from minus 8.4 degrees Celsius the night before.

The minimum temperature was minus 5.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter.

During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30 followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha'.

