Chinese Car Sales Reaches Historic High In US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Imports of Chinese passenger cars to the United States in the first eleven months of last year reached a record high for this period, Azernews reports.

The total value of passenger car imports from China to the United States in January-November 2024 amounted to $3.35 billion, a 65% increase compared to the previous year. These figures represent the highest value recorded since observations began in 1992.

By the end of November, imports totaled $459.5 million, the highest value since August 2024. In comparison to November 2023, the volume of imports increased fourfold, and grew by 15% from the previous month.

The largest share of imports in the first eleven months of 2024 consisted of vehicles with internal combustion engines ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 cubic centimeters, valued at $1.73 billion. Other significant imports included snowmobiles, golf carts, and similar vehicles worth $917.8 million, as well as hybrid cars valued at $458.8 million.

During this period, China ranked tenth in terms of passenger car shipments to the United States. The top five suppliers were Mexico ($45.3 billion), Japan ($36.3 billion), South Korea ($34.8 billion), Canada ($26.2 billion), and Germany ($22.7 billion).

This surge in Chinese car imports reflects the growing global competition in the automotive market, with Chinese manufacturers continuing to strengthen their presence in international markets, especially in the electric vehicle sector. As the demand for EVs rises, China's automotive industry is increasingly poised to challenge established players in North America and beyond.