No Signs Of Offensive Group Formation In Belarus Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Activity in Belarus remains focused primarily on the informational front, with no indications of the formation of groups for offensive actions from its territory.

According to Ukrinform, Vadym Mysnyk, Spokesperson for the Siversk Operational-Tactical Grouping of Forces, stated this during a live broadcast.

"Activity in Belarus is primarily concentrated in the informational domain. They report on combat readiness checks and training exercises. The numbers we observe regarding their personnel pose no critical threats. Currently, we see no signs of the formation of any groupings for actions from Belarus," he said.

toin

At the same time, Mysnyk noted that, based on the experience of 2022, the military still perceive potential threats in this direction. Consequently, Ukraine's defense systems are built along both the Russian and Belarusian borders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces have attacked the Ukrainian defense positions 84 times since the start of the day. Fighting continues in seven frontline directions, with the Pokrovsk sector being the most intense.