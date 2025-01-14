Latin American Currencies Find Relief After U.S. PPI Data

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

"The Latin American currency markets have shown a complex dynamic against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, driven by a combination of internal and external factors. The recent release of key U.S. economic data, including the Producer Price (PPI) and market figures, has added a new layer of complexity to the outlook.

The weakening of the dollar, following the publication of a December PPI below expectations (0.2% versus the forecasted 0.3%), provided relief to some Latin American currencies. This data, reflecting a moderation in production prices, contrasted with the prior streak of U.S. economic figures that exceeded forecasts, which had strengthened the dollar and exerted pressure on emerging market currencies. The PPI moderation suggests a potential cooling of inflationary pressures in the U.S., which could positively impact Latin American currencies.

The Mexican peso, for instance, initially benefited from this moderation, with a 0.6% appreciation against the dollar (USD/MXN). The prospect of more controlled inflation in the U.S. could help temper inflation in Mexico. However, internal factors such as weak consumer confidence and a decline in automobile exports limit the currency's momentum. Moreover, the growing economic uncertainty ahead of Trump's inauguration generates caution and could influence a bearish outlook for the peso. While U.S. inflation moderation is a positive factor for the Mexican peso, internal vulnerabilities and political uncertainty pose significant risks.

The Colombian peso is also at a relative crossroads. Lower-than-expected U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data tomorrow could strengthen the currency, while a more normalized profile from the Fed could boost oil prices, a key export commodity for Colombia.

Looking ahead, attention now focuses on the release of U.S. CPI data and the Fed members' speeches this week, which will offer clues about the direction of interest rates in 2025. The strong performance of the U.S. labor market, with 256,000 jobs created in December, has somewhat reshaped expectations for the Fed's monetary policy, delaying rate cut projections. U.S. labor market data has strengthened the dollar and pressured emerging market currencies. The market now expects the first rate cut to occur in the second half of 2025.

While moderate U.S. inflation could favor Latin American currencies, the internal challenges of each country and the dynamics of global commodity markets will remain key performance determinants. Volatility will persist in the short term, and a constant monitoring of global economic indicators will be crucial to understanding the direction of regional currencies."

