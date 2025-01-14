Qatar Cancer Society Launches 2025-'28 Strategy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi launched, on Tuesday, the Qatar Cancer Society strategy (2025-2028), in accordance with the country's national and sectoral strategies and in contribution to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Held by the Qatar Cancer Society, the launch ceremony honored sponsors and supporters who played a pivotal role in enhancing the Society's continuity and its efforts in cancer prevention and supporting those living with cancer.

Through its strategic plan, the Society aims to foster a culture of innovation, leadership in beneficiary and partner satisfaction, institutional development, employee efficiency, improvement in organizational performance, in addition to service sustainability.

The strategy was developed based on a comprehensive internal and external institutional analysis, alongside studying the needs and expectations of stakeholders, conducting benchmark comparisons with similar organizations, and building on that to create a vision of a society aware of cancer and a better life for those affected by it.

Its mission is to raise awareness about cancer and its prevention methods, provide financial and psychological support for patients, survivors, and their families, as well as contribute to professional development and scientific research in this field.

In this context, HE Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al-Thani expressed his pride in the launch of the new strategy, describing it as an important step towards improving the lives of cancer patients and providing the necessary support for them.

His Excellency said that this strategy comes amidst increasing health challenges, which calls for strengthening health services and improving the quality of care provided to patients and their families, particularly in relation to cancer.

He pointed out that the strategy is based on key national references, including the Qatar Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which supports sustainable development pillars across various economic, health, social, and educational sectors; the Qatar's Charitable and Humanitarian Strategy (2023 2030), which enhances efforts to provide necessary support to patients and improve their living conditions through various awareness and humanitarian programs; the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, which focuses on the population's health, comprehensive services, patient experience, and healthcare system efficiency; and the Qatar Cancer Plan 2023-2026, which aims to enhance prevention, early detection, and improve healthcare for cancer patients in Qatar.

HE the Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society said that this strategy reflects the Qatar Cancer Society's unwavering commitment to the community, by raising awareness and caring for cancer patients in Qatar through providing the best services in coordination with various stakeholders, including key partners, supporters, skilled employees, among others, expressing His Excellency's appreciation for all those who contributed to putting this strategy together.

MENAFN14012025000067011011ID1109089920