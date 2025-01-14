Deputy PM Opens Quantum Computing Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani opened the Quantum Computing Conference, held for the first time in the region.

The is the only destination to understand the transformative impact of quantum computing technology, as the latest quantum computing technologies and their applications will be explored during the conference.

The conference includes more than 200 quantum computing experts from around the world, who will delve into Qatar's health, financial, communications, and infrastructure; and industries in the Gulf region. The conference is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense , in partnership with Qatar Foundation "Hamad bin Khalifa University."

MENAFN14012025000067011011ID1109089918