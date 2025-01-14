Awqaf Ministry Opens Registration For Little Muhadeth Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Organized by the of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the registration for the 11th edition of the 'Little Muhadeth' contest commenced today.

The organizing committee announced the opening of registration for those interested in participating in the competition's categories via the competition's website .

Director of the Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance, Jassim Abdullah Al Ali stated that the competition serves as a model for promoting education through role models and community engagement, emphasizing that the competition provides an opportunity to learn and master public speaking skills, particularly through the presentation of Hadiths in school activities.

The Little Muhadeth contest perpetuates the tradition of Quranic competitions across Qatar, and reflects cooperation between the Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance, the General Directorate of Awqaf, and various schools, including Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys, Um Al-Qura Primary School for Boys, and Al-Iman Secondary School for Girls.

The competition targets students of various age groups across both public and private schools in Qatar, with participation also extended to the parents.

It is worth noting that the support of the General Directorate of Awqaf for the competition aligns with the objectives of the Endowment Fund, which aims to promote the teaching of the Quran and Sunnah through such competitions.

