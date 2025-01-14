Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP Promotes Gary Chen And Neil Elan To Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M) is pleased to announce the promotions of Gary Chen and Neil Elan from Senior Counsel to Partner. These promotions reflect SA&M's unwavering commitment to nurturing the growth and recognition of its exceptional attorneys.

Gary Chen continues to strengthen his thriving practice, providing strategic counsel to corporations on domestic and international corporate transactions. His notable accomplishments include representing a leading global and supplier in its acquisition of a US counterpart, facilitating the merger of a highly influential marketing company with a multinational advertising firm, and leading the successful acquisition of a membership-based news organization.

Beyond M&A work, Gary assists startups and emerging growth companies in securing funding and appropriately scaling their operations. He guides early-stage companies through venture capital financings and assists established businesses in navigating strategic opportunities. Gary possesses expertise in complex cross-border deals, including restructuring U.S. corporate clients with Chinese subsidiaries and representing companies on both sides of U.S.-China transactions. His proficiency in Mandarin Chinese has proven instrumental in fostering business relationships between U.S. companies and their Asian counterparts.

Neil Elan , a business litigator, brings a strategic mindset to high-stakes commercial disputes, where he has built a track record of significant victories for clients. His practice focuses on intellectual property matters, business torts, and bet-the-company cases, including securing a complete defense verdict in a $30 million federal jury trial for a leading asset management firm.

Drawing upon his trial and arbitration experience, Elan has handled notable matters including representing an NFL head coach in a multimillion-dollar investment dispute, advising retired Los Angeles Superior Court judges on Porter Ranch settlement proceedings involving billions in settlement funds, and resolving a complex business dissolution for the founder of the world's largest commercial production company. His work extends to confidential matters for global private equity firms and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, where his approach of combining aggressive advocacy with practical business solutions has consistently delivered results.

"Gary and Neil exemplify what makes SA&M different – they're not just excellent attorneys, they're strategic business partners to our clients," said Scott Alderton , Managing Partner of SA&M. "Gary's ability to navigate complex transactions, particularly in cross-border deals, has been invaluable to our corporate practice. Neil has established himself as a formidable force in high-stakes business litigation, combining aggressive advocacy with practical business solutions that consistently deliver results for our clients. These promotions strengthen our ability to serve clients across the full spectrum of their business needs," Alderton concludes.

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, SA&M lawyers have partnered with innovative companies of all sizes, from emerging startups to established industry leaders. SA&M provides clients with technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly responsive, and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

SA&M offers comprehensive legal support across key practice areas, including mergers and acquisitions, public securities, venture capital and emerging growth, business litigation, media and entertainment, and intellectual property. The firm's expertise has earned recognition at the highest levels, with its Corporate/M&A department achieving a Band 1 ranking in Chambers and Partners' 2024 USA Guide and several attorneys listed in "Best Lawyers in America."

SOURCE Stubbs Alderton & Markiles

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED