Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Product For Spear Fishermen (HAD-319)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As avid

spearfisherman we noticed how fish responded to the sound of a lobster in distress. So, we set out to create a product to mimic this unique sound and entice fish to seek out its source; ultimately increasing the chance of a prized catch," said an inventor, from Coral Gables, Fla., "so we invented the FISH WHISTLE. Our design would entice fish to seek out its source and swim into close proximity of the diver which as experienced spearfisherman we have not seen before in the market."

The invention provides a new accessory for spear fishermen. In doing so, it enables the user to mimic the sound of lobsters in distress. As a result, it would entice fish to a spear fisherman's area. It also could increase the chances of catching fish. The invention features a compact unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for spear fishermen.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-319, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

