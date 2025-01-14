Modulos AG Launches Free Starter Plan To Accessible AI Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modulos launches free starter plan to accessible AI Governance

Modulos AG, a leading provider of AI governance solutions, today announced the launch of its Free Starter Plan for the Modulos AI Governance Platform.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modulos AG , a leading provider of AI governance solutions, today announced the launch of its Free Starter Plan for the Modulos AI Governance Platform . This initiative arrives at a crucial time as organizations worldwide prepare to comply with new AI regulations, including the EU AI Act and ISO 42001, and are looking for effective solutions.

The Modulos AI Governance Platform streamlines compliance in regulated environments by bringing compliance officers, data scientists, risk managers, and business users together in a unified environment. The platform's Agentic AI capabilities automate routine tasks and provide smart guidance, enabling organizations to effectively manage their AI systems' compliance.

“As AI becomes increasingly regulated, organizations require tools that transform complex compliance demands into streamlined workflows,” said Kevin Schawinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Modulos AG.“Our Free Starter Plan allows companies to discover just how efficient AI governance can be with the right platform.”

The Free Starter Plan offers a limited yet valuable opportunity to explore public frameworks such as the EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and NIST AI RMF. It includes access for one user, one project and up to 100 AI Agent workflows per month.

Getting started with the Free Starter Plan is simple - interested users can fill out a request form on the Modulos website with no credit card required. Once approved, users receive access to the platform along with onboarding support.

This initiative reflects Modulos' commitment to making AI governance accessible and manageable for organizations of all sizes. The Free Starter Plan is available immediately through the Modulos website: pricing



About Modulos:

Modulos AG, founded in 2018, is a Swiss technology company pioneering AI governance solutions. The Modulos AI Governance Platform unifies compliance officers, data scientists, risk managers, and business users in a single collaborative environment, streamlining compliance with frameworks like the EU AI Act and ISO 42001. Through its Agentic AI capabilities, the platform automates routine tasks and enables proactive risk management, helping organizations maintain continuous compliance efficiently.

