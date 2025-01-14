Center For Native American Youth Proudly Announces The 2025 Champions For Change

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five Indigenous youth leaders from across the country join together to represent their communities on the national stage

Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute is thrilled to announce the Champions for Change class of 2025 – a cohort of five remarkable Native youth who are leading impactful change within their communities.

“Our team is so proud to recognize a new class of Champs. The diversity of experience and passion these young leaders exhibit is a true testament to the power of Native youth,” said CNAY Associate Director of Youth Programs Cheyenne Brady-Runsabove (Sac & Fox Nation).“We look forward to working with each of them and supporting them as they enact the change they wish to see in the world. Congratulations to Joshua, Maiyu, Katie, Lily and Lourdes!"

The 2025 class joins the decade-strong Champions for Change (“Champs”) program, including more than 50 active alumni. This year's five selected Champs reflect the diverse cultures, bright futures and overall resiliency of the Indigenous Peoples of the United States. Their focus areas include increased access to justice resources in Native communities, particularly for the Pasifika diaspora; improving Indigenous healthcare systems; environmental rights; tribal recognition; and art, literacy and cultural representation.

Meet the 2025 Champions for Change:



Joshua Ching (Native Hawaiian) – age 20, of Hawaii – is studying Political Science and Ethnicity, Race & Migration at Yale University.

Maiyuraq (Maiyu) Jones (Native Village of Unalakleet) – age 20, of Alaska – is studying Environmental Science at Western Washington University.

Katie Lynch (Citizen Potawatomi Nation) – age 23, of Michigan – is a PhD student of Health Infrastructures & Learning Systems at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Lily Painter (Kiowa/Winnebago) – age 23, of Oklahoma – is an artist and storyteller, working towards her bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. Lourdes Pereira (Hia-Ced O'odham/Tohono O'odham) – age 24, of Arizona – is an Arizona State grad, working for her tribe and the Administration for Native Americans.

Launched in 2013, Champions for Change is a Native youth leadership initiative designed to highlight positive stories of impact from Indian Country. Each year, CNAY selects five inspirational youth (ages 14-24) from across the country to serve as Champs, supporting their development through experience-based learning and tailored advocacy training. These young leaders are united by a desire to better their communities. All applicants, regardless of acceptance, become part of the CNAY network and engage with our growing community.

To schedule an interview with a 2025 Champion for Change or CNAY leader, please contact Jamie Levitt (... ). Learn more about the Champions for Change program and Center for Native American Youth by visiting .

###

About CNAY: The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute is a national organization that works alongside Native youth – ages 24 and under – on reservations, in rural villages and urban spaces across the country to improve their health, safety, and overall well- being. Rooted in culture, our vision is for all Native American youth to lead full and healthy lives, be honored for the leaders they are, and have the resources and agency to create the world Native youth are worthy of and deserve. Learn more: .

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ignite human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve society's greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, DC and has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, as well as an international network of partners. For more information, visit .



CONTACT: Jamie Levitt The Center for Native American Youth at the Aspen Institute ...