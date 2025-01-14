Activtrak Named Best Pick For Workforce Analytics By Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading review site recognizes ActivTrak for its wealth of data, focus on transparency, privacy and user-friendly dashboards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it is rated the "best pick for workforce analytics" in the latest review by Business, highlighting the platform's wealth of insights, innovative features and easy-to-use dashboards that distinguish it from competitors.

Specifically, Business notes ActivTrak's unique features including: Personal Insights, that empower employees to fine-tune work habits including productivity, focus and workload balance; Workforce Capacity, which supports headcount planning and resource allocation; Location Insights, that provide visibility into how

locations impact productivity and policy adherence; AI Usage, for improved security and compliance; as well as Productivity Coaching, for goal tracking and development.

Business gives ActivTrak an impressive 9.2 out of 10 score, applauding the company's commitment to trust and transparency through robust privacy controls. Key highlights include:



"ActivTrak's employee monitoring software is beneficial for organizations that want to use workforce analytics in a transparent and growth-focused way."

"The Workforce Capacity and Impact Analytics tools can significantly benefit employers that want to make data-informed workforce planning decisions."

"Productivity coaching can be a valuable way to get the most out of your workforce analytics, but it isn't something many competitors offer."

"Select plans include artificial intelligence (AI) technology usage insights. This allows admins to see what AI technology (broken down by tool or category) is being used by employees, thereby increasing the company's security and compliance."

"The software also gives the employee tips on how to focus, balance work and wellness, and use technology, which is a neat bonus."

"We were impressed with the ability to view KPIs for each team member to ensure continuous improvement for each employee."

"One thing that really stood out to us about ActivTrak was its robust customer support, including via phone, email and live chat." "ActivTrak's advanced workforce insights and analytics distinguish it from the competition."

"In an era where hybrid work has become the norm, ActivTrak is a critical tool for organizations that want to drive operational excellence, help employees thrive and improve business outcomes," said Heidi Farris, CEO, ActivTrak. "Our advanced workforce analytics solution raises the industry standard - enabling leaders to measure productivity transparently, identify new opportunities for improvement and growth, and foster a more engaged workforce aligned to business goals."

To read the complete review, visit Business here .

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: .

SOURCE ActivTrak

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED