Kvika Banki Hf.: Kvika Issues Bonds In SEK And NOK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika has today concluded a sale of SEK 600 million and NOK 400 million floating rate bonds. The bonds have a maturity on 21 April 2028 and were priced at a spread of 200 basis points over 3 month STIBOR in SEK and 3 month NIBOR in NOK.

The bonds will be issued under the bank's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme and are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin in January 2025.

Concurrently with the sale of the above-mentioned bonds, Kvika offered to buy back bonds issued by the in SEK with a maturity date 11 May 2026 (ISIN: XS2620969043) and in NOK also with a maturity date of 11 May 2026 (ISIN: XS2620969639) both at a price of 103.50. The bank received valid tenders of SEK 209 million and NOK 50 million which were all accepted.

Dealers on the transaction are Nordea and Swedbank.

