Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Cleaning Glove (CNC-1023)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm employed in the janitorial field, and I thought there could be a better accessory for cleaning various surfaces," said an inventor, from Gastonia, N.C., "so I invented THE STICKY GLOVE. My design would provide light cleanup without the hassle of conventional tools."

The invention provides an improved way to clean a wide range of surfaces. In doing so, it can be used to pick up dirt, dust, and debris. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it offers an alternative to using a broom, brush, or vacuum. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and professional cleaning personnel.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-1023, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

