Innovation, Partnerships, And Culture Fuel Businessolver’S Double-Digit Growth In 2024

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver® , a leader in SaaS-based HR and benefits technology, concludes 2024 with notable achievements in innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and accolades-reinforcing its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and stakeholders.

NPS Scores Surge Driven by Enhancements

In 2024, Businessolver's Net Promoter Score (NPS) surged to 70, up from 58 in 2023, demonstrating the company's dedication to building trust through transparent client and member employee feedback. The company's service center NPS also rose significantly to 73, driven by the introduction of the Benefits Insights Dashboard , which enables rapid assessment of employee sentiment, ensuring swift and superior support.

Enhancements to self-service tools likewise resulted in an overall satisfaction score of 4.35 out of 5. Insights from over 740,000 surveys revealed member employees feel confident (4.24/5) and informed (4.24/5) about their benefits, positioning the company for continued success in 2025.

“Client delight remains at the core of everything we do,” said Jon Shanahan, CEO and President of Businessolver.“Our 'excellent' NPS scores validate our ongoing technology investments and the transformative service outcomes they're driving in the form of member employee satisfaction and return on benefits investment for our clients-even as benefits costs continue to rise.”

Optimizing Outcomes with Empathetic AI Solutions

Businessolver's proprietary AI technology continues to redefine the benefits landscape, delivering effective and empathetic service outcomes. Key AI-driven outcomes include:

34% of calls resolved by personalized AI-driven technology.

90% overall inquiry resolution rate leveraging AI-powered search.

82% of all chats with AI benefits assistant, Sofia, remained resolved after 7 days.

“We anticipate even greater service outcomes as our AI solutions continue to drive self-service adoption and engagement,” said Dr. Kimberly Dunwoody, VP of Member and User Experience at Businessolver, who authored two books in 2024 for Businessolver focused on driving outcomes in the benefits seat.“While AI is often celebrated for efficiency, its true impact lies in the ability to balance efficiency with the delivery of empathetic, real-time interactions that address employee sentiment. Our proprietary AI platform elevates the human element and will be increasingly instrumental to driving meaningful and optimized benefits outcomes.”

Strategic Growth Through Acquisitions and Partnerships

In 2024, Businessolver acquired The Capstone Group enhancing its portfolio of benefits, risk management, and compliance solutions. The company also established market-first partnerships with Alpine Motorsports and TGL presented by Sofi -the prime-time team golf league spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Both partnerships elevate Businessolver's commitment to people-centered innovation and technology-driven excellence while setting a new precedent in the benefits technology sector.

Businessolver likewise expanded its Pinnacle Partners Program, welcoming key benefits partners like Carrot, Transitions Benefits Group, and Grayce, all of which broaden access to best-in-class voluntary benefits while driving client satisfaction.

Philanthropy and Community Impact

Businessolver employees continue to exemplify the company's core value of“give back” through the Businessolver Foundation , which seeks to positively impact employees, clients, and their communities through philanthropic service:

Employee service experiences engaged 57 employees, supporting 20 nonprofits with visits in six cities: Des Moines, Seattle, Chicago, Miami, Denver, and Louisville.

95 Businessolver employees became members in 2024, raising nearly $30,000 for the Foundation.

Industry Recognition and Accolades

In 2024, Businessolver earned 24 awards spanning technology, AI innovation, culture, diversity, and leadership, including Forbes America's Dream Employer and Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers (third consecutive year). Other recognitions included:

Technology and Innovation: BIG Innovation Award for AI Excellence, People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products, and the SaaS Award for Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year.

Culture and Diversity: Ragan's Employee Communications Award for Best Remote Work Experience/Culture, Newsweek for America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Inspiring Workplaces for fostering empathetic and flexible work environments, and numerous Forbes America's Best Employers awards, including New Grads, Diversity, Women, and Tech Workers.

“Every decision we make-whether investing in technology, expanding our talent pool, or pursuing acquisitions and strategic partnerships-is driven by one key objective: helping employees choose and use the right benefits for their holistic wellbeing,” said Shanahan.“Through propriety, empathetic-driven technology and human-centered service, we're achieving double-digit growth year-over-year and driving exceptional value for our clients and stakeholders-despite rising costs and a challenging market cycle. Going into 2025, we'll continue to set a high bar and push the boundaries of what's possible in the benefits technology space.”

