Belgian Boys Brings The Love To Select Target Locations

Crafted with premium, all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, these pancakes are quick and easy to prepare-ready in just one minute in the microwave. Whether for family breakfasts, romantic brunches, or festive gatherings, these limited-time treats are designed to delight.

"Our goal with both Love Bites and Spring Bites is to create joy for every occasion," says Belgian Boys CEO Anouck Gotlib. "From Valentine's to the arrival of spring, these heart-shaped pancakes make every breakfast feel special, playful, and full of love."

Perfect for Any Occasion

Light, airy, and subtly sweet, Love Bites and Spring Bites are ideal for:



Crafting a brunch board for Valentine's, Galentine's, or spring-themed gatherings.

Surprising loved ones with a charming breakfast in bed. Bringing smiles to family breakfasts with a fun, mess-free treat.

About Belgian Boys

Belgian Boys is a women-led company sparking moments of joy with European-inspired foods. Their quick-and-easy breakfast offerings empower busy families to start their day with happiness baked into every bite. With whimsical packaging, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial flavors or preservatives, Belgian Boys products are as delightful as they are convenient. Belgian Boys was named Instacart's

#1 Fastest-Growing Emerging Brand of 2024 and The Lead's

Foremost 50 Honoree. For more information, visit .

