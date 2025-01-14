Spartan Delta Corp. Upsizes Previously Announced Equity Offering To $85 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Delta Corp. (“ Spartan ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX:SDE) is pleased to announce that, as a result of excess demand, it has agreed with the syndicate of underwriters (the“ Underwriters ”) led by National Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal equity financing (the“ Equity Offering ”) from $50.0 million to $85.0 million. The Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale to the public, on a bought-deal basis, a total of 22,252,000 common shares (“ Common Shares ”) of Spartan at a price of $3.82 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $85.0 million. The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Equity Offering at a price of $3.82 per Common Share to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after closing. In all other respects, the terms of the Equity Offering and use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the January 13, 2025 press release. The completion of the Equity Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Closing of the Equity Offering is expected to occur on or around January 30, 2025. ABOUT SPARTAN DELTA CORP. Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability both in operations and financial performance. The Company's culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing optimization in the Deep Basin, participate in the consolidation of the Deep Basin fairway, and continue growing and developing its Duvernay asset. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Fotis Kalantzis Spartan Delta Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer 1600, 308 – 4th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0H7 Email: IR@SpartanDeltaCorp. com

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

