KYOCERA AVX RELEASES FIRST TWO-PIECE STRIPT® CRIMP CONTACTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Engineered to provide compact, reliable wire-to-board connections in commercial and lighting, home appliance, consumer electronics, and industrial applications with space constraints ranging from densely populated boards to small form factors, the new 9140-000 Series features a UL-approved insulator-less design that utilizes the company's industry-proven poke-home blade contact and measures just 4.6mm x 2.4mm x 1.2mm (L x W x H). In addition to being compact and low-profile, the new two-piece STRIPT crimp contacts are user friendly and reliable, featuring a polarized design that prevents mismating, proven poke-home contacts that provide up to 40N of retention force and require as little as 6N of insertion force, and a latch that maintains high-retention-force terminations in high-shock and -vibration environments.

Target markets include commercial and transportation lighting, home appliances, and consumer and industrial electronics.

The new 9140-000 Series two-piece STRIPT crimp contacts accommodate 22–28AWG wires and are rated for up to 8A, 600VACRMS or the DC equivalent, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C. They also feature pure-tin-plated copper alloy receptacles and tin-over-nickel plated brass blade contacts and comply with UL, REACH, and RoHS standards and regulations.

"We're developed the new 9140-000 Series two-piece STRIPT crimp contacts to fill a gap in the market, so we're very excited for their release," said Nick Lee, Product Manager – Interconnect,

KYOCERA AVX. "They're the first two-piece crimp contacts in our STRIPT range and, compared to traditional two-piece crimp connectors, have smaller form factors, higher current ratings, and a unique combination of high retention force and low insertion force requirements."

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AV

is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

