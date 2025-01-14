Axyom.Core Brings Next-Generation 5G Core Solutions To Mobile World Congress 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlighting innovative converged core, security gateway, and advanced Access technologies

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axyom.Core , a leader in cloud-native wireless core and access network (RAN) solutions, today announced its participation in Mobile World (MWC) 2025, where it will showcase its portfolio of innovative 5G core solutions designed to help service providers deliver seamless, scalable, and secure connectivity across diverse deployments.

As part of the Lumine booth, will showcase its advanced solutions at Hall 2, Stand 2G11. The company will be joined by its sister company, Platform, highlighting their complementary technologies and collaborative innovations that enhance network performance, efficiency, and security across 4G and 5G ecosystems.

and deliver solutions that enable network operators to modernize their infrastructure, enhance scalability, and streamline deployments. Together, the two companies offer a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges of next-generation networks, providing operators with the tools to accelerate their time to market and maximize operational efficiency.

“Mobile World Congress 2025 represents a key opportunity to showcase how is driving innovation and collaboration within the telecommunications industry,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO,“Our expertise and technologies in combination with Platform empower network operators to deploy high-performance, future-ready 5G core networks that meet evolving customer demands while simplifying complexity.”

presence at MWC will highlights its cloud-native Core solutions, designed to help service providers achieve seamless scalability, high performance, and secure network operations. The showcase will include the Session Management Function (SMF) for efficient session control, User Plane Function (UPF) to optimize data handling and low-latency performance, and Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions that enable cost-effective enterprise and public deployments. The company will also feature its Femto Core and Security Gateway to ensure network integrity in converged environments.

Together, these solutions empower operators to deliver next-generation connectivity, reduce costs, and enhance user experiences across a range of deployments.

At the booth, attendees can view demonstrations, engage with product experts, and gain insights into how advanced network infrastructure technologies complement offerings, empowering network operators to deliver next-generation connectivity and enabling customers' success in today's rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

For more details or to schedule a meeting, visit websit and website .

About is a global leader in cloud-native wireless core and radio access network solutions, trusted by major communications service providers worldwide, including six of the top 10. Its product portfolio includes high-performance 4G and 5G converged core, Femto core, security gateway, and enterprise RAN units. is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit .

