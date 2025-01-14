The BPI Network And Growth Officer Council Launch Study To Examine Major Challenges Around Data AI Readiness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thought Leadership Initiative will Investigate How Prepared and Primed Organizations are to Unlock GenAI's Next-Generation Business Value

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Performance Innovation (BPI) and the Growth Officer Council today announced that they are teaming up with intelligent information management leader EncompaaS on a new initiative focused on assessing the state of data readiness in the rapid evolution of GenAI value creation. The new program, entitled“ The Pathway to GenAI Competitive Advantage ,” will investigate if organizations' data is prepared and primed as the industry moves into the next stage of GenAI maturation.

After a year of delivering mostly marginal efficiency gains, the combined initiative comes at an important time as GenAI is on the verge of accelerating functional effectiveness and competitive differentiation for many organizations. This year promises to be a landmark leap in GenAI value, but not everyone will be able to reap the benefits.

To harness the power of GenAI, organizations first must discover, understand, manage and secure data for GenAI to interrogate. Achieving GenAI's next-generation business value will depend on organizations shoring up their data supply chain amid an unprecedented data deluge and security and privacy concerns. This study will help uncover what factors will be critical in enabling organizations to become leaders while others lag behind the competition.

“Companies want to harness the power of GenAI and get smart answers to important questions, but first they'll have to prepare the data from which those answers come from,” said Tom Kaneshige, Chief Content Officer at the BPI Network.“And they'll have to do so in a way that avoids data leaks and a black eye to their brand.”

The study will evaluate performance in four critical GenAI capabilities: data quality, accuracy and reliability, security and privacy, cost and ROI. Through interviews and survey findings, the study will also look at initiatives organizations are planning that take advantage of GenAI, such as AI use case prioritization and investment in tools and technology.

“At EncompaaS, our goal is to help organizations take advantage of GenAI by creating a foundation of data that is safe, secure and organized,” said Jesse Todd, CEO at EncompaaS.“This study will uncover the true state of data readiness in enterprises and reveal what needs to be done so that organizations can realize not just marginal, but significant competitive advantage.”

The initiative will dive into numerous critical areas of exploration, including:



GenAI's next-generation business value

Key challenges and root causes for GenAI failure

Data AI-readiness characteristics GenAI capability performance gaps

About the BPI Network

The Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network is a peer-driven thought leadership and professional networking organization reaching some 50,000 heads of IT transformation, change management, business re-engineering, process improvement, and strategic planning. The BPI Network brings together global executives who are champions of change through ongoing research, authoritative content and peer-to-peer conversations. For more information, visit .

About EncompaaS

EncompaaS, a global leader in information management, empowers highly regulated organizations to rapidly mitigate compliance and privacy risks, while unlocking the full potential of their data. The platform uses next-generation AI technologies to find, enrich, and organize structured, unstructured and semi-structured data into a normalized data quality foundation. This enables automated governance at scale, ensuring information is de-risked, and prepares the highest quality data to fuel upstream processes.

Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS optimizes information on-premises and across multi-cloud environments and is trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, government departments and statutory authorities worldwide.

The Growth Officer Council is a community of professional executives heading up revenue, growth, strategy, commercial, and business development operations in enterprises of all sizes worldwide. The GO Council provides best practice insights, research and resources for members to source and share via its online thought leadership website ( ), monthly Growth Monitor electronic newsletter, online blog, and LinkedIn group (Growth Officer Forum). This information explores the economic forces and factors that accelerate, enhance, inhibit, disrupt, diversify and sustain business performance. The GO Council helps its members and program participants achieve transformational and sustainable growth in the digital, connected economy by providing thought leadership content, networking events, and strategic advisory services. For more information, visit

