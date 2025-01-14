Frontier Airlines remove Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after seat dispute

(MENAFN) Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight after a disagreement regarding seating in the exit row, which was captured in a viral video. The footage shows airline staff asking Nurmagomedov to switch seats, citing safety regulations. However, the retired fighter refused to comply, leading to a tense exchange between him and the crew. A flight attendant warned him that a supervisor would be called to escort him off the plane if the situation wasn’t resolved. Moments later, Nurmagomedov chose to leave the aircraft voluntarily.



The incident, filmed by another passenger, includes audio of the flight attendant explaining the issue, stating: "We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row … I am not going to do this back and forth. I’ll go call a supervisor. You can either take a different seat or we can go ahead and escort you off the plane." In response, Nurmagomedov voiced his frustration, saying: "It’s not fair. When I was in check-in, they asked me if I know English, and I said yes. Then why do you guys do this?"



Nurmagomedov, 36, hails from Dagestan, Russia, and retired from professional MMA in 2020 after extending his unbeaten record to 29-0 with a win over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi. His retirement followed a highly successful career, and he remains one of the sport's most respected figures.



Known for his dominant style, Nurmagomedov’s victory over Conor McGregor in 2018 remains one of his most memorable moments, as he defeated the Irishman in a highly publicized lightweight title fight in Las Vegas. Despite his retirement, Khabib continues to maintain a strong presence in the world of mixed martial arts.

