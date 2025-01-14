China explores possibility of selling TikTok’s operations in US to Elon Musk

(MENAFN) China is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling TikTok’s operations in the United States to tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, in an effort to prevent the app from being effectively banned. Bloomberg News reported the potential move on Monday, highlighting the Chinese government’s growing concerns over TikTok's future in the U.S. The app has faced significant scrutiny over national security concerns, which have led to mounting pressure from U.S. authorities to address ownership and data handling issues.



Despite this potential option, Chinese officials reportedly prefer that TikTok remains under the control of its parent company, ByteDance Ltd. According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter indicated that keeping ByteDance as the owner aligns more closely with China’s strategic priorities. However, the evolving political and regulatory landscape in the U.S. has prompted contingency discussions among senior Chinese officials regarding TikTok's fate.



The discussions come amid heightened tensions, with the U.S. Supreme Court signaling last week that it may uphold a ban on TikTok by January 19. This decision would come just a day before President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office. As part of broader talks on navigating relations with Trump’s administration, Chinese officials have reportedly debated various strategies, including a potential partnership with Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.



One scenario under consideration involves X taking control of TikTok’s U.S. operations and integrating the two platforms. However, no clear consensus has been reached on this or other options. It remains unclear how much ByteDance is aware of the discussions within the Chinese government or whether any direct negotiations involving Musk, TikTok, or ByteDance have occurred. Bloomberg also noted that the specific terms of a potential deal, if pursued, remain uncertain at this stage.

