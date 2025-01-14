Israeli airstrikes across various parts of Gaza Strip kills 53 Palestinian civilians

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli across various parts of the Gaza Strip killed 53 Palestinian civilians and left many others injured. Gaza, which has been enduring an ongoing humanitarian crisis for the past 15 months, has seen much of the violence concentrated in Gaza City. According to medical sources, 53 bodies were brought to hospitals in Gaza City after multiple Israeli raids, which included by warplanes and drones. The airstrikes targeted 12 civilian areas and a school sheltering displaced people. The situation at the Arab National Hospital, also known as "Baptist" Hospital, was described as extremely difficult due to the overwhelming number of casualties and lack of medical resources.



Among the hardest-hit areas was the Shujaiya neighborhood, where 11 people were killed in the bombing of two family homes, and five others were killed at a school in Hay al-Daraj. Additional attacks resulted in seven deaths on Al-Ma'mal Street in Al-Daraj and six more at the "Abu Qanis" residential square near Al-Ghafri Junction. Other areas, such as "The Candle" neighborhood, Sheikh Radwan Bridge, and El Oyoun Street, also suffered bombings that resulted in casualties. Since the escalation of conflict on October 7, 2023, Israel’s ongoing assault by air, sea, and land has led to the deaths of at least 46,584 Palestinians, with over 109,731 others wounded. Thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble, unable to be reached by rescue teams due to the extent of the destruction.

