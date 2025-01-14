Musk unveils exact reason he purchased Twitter

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has revealed that his primary motivation for purchasing Twitter (now rebranded as X) was to combat what he calls the "woke mind virus." Musk has consistently criticized radical liberal ideologies, blaming them for many of modern society's problems. He stated on X that he bought the to "destroy the woke mind virus," referencing a 2021 post in which he used the term "traceroute woke_mind_virus," a reference to a troubleshooting tool. When asked if this was the main reason behind his purchase of Twitter, Musk confirmed, "Yes."



The billionaire has frequently attacked what conservatives consider "woke" policies, such as support for transgender rights, diversity initiatives, and workplace inclusion, which he argues prioritize ideology over merit. Musk has also claimed that his son Xavier's decision to undergo hormone treatment, which Musk views as influenced by the "woke mind virus," led to permanent changes and damaged his relationship with his child.



After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk fired many content moderation staff and reversed many censorship policies. He also reinstated banned accounts, including that of US President-elect Donald Trump, following the Capitol riot. Musk’s approach made Twitter a significant outlier in the social media landscape, with other platforms continuing their restrictive speech policies. Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced similar steps to reduce censorship on Facebook and Instagram, including no longer working with third-party fact-checkers. Additionally, Meta has rolled back its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, further reflecting the shift in content moderation policies.

