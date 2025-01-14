Probe Gold Establishes Community Integration Committee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights:



As part of its permitting process, Probe has formally established a Community Integration Committee (CIC) for the Novador project.

The Committee will serve as a vital consultative and collaborative platform, incorporating the insights and perspectives of diverse stakeholders into the impact assessment process.

The CIC will play a pivotal role in guiding the project toward compliance with requirements while promoting social acceptability. This marks the initial phase of the impact assessment process, an essential milestone in advancing the Novador mining project toward obtaining necessary permits.

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROBE GOLD INC. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) ("Probe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the establishment of its Community Integration Committee ("CIC") for the Novador mining project. The CIC will serve as an essential platform for engaging with a wide range of stakeholders, incorporating their insights and feedback into the project development and impact assessment process. The CIC will play a key role in the preparation of the environmental impact study by better documenting the issues and potential impacts of the project and proposing innovative mitigation and improvement measures adapted to local and regional realities, thus promoting the social acceptability of the project. The Company has already received guidelines from both federal and provincial governments outlining the required elements for the environmental impact study. Probe is now in the initial phase of conducting the environmental impact study based on these guidelines, which will be used by both governments to perform environmental analyses to grant the necessary permits for the project to be carried out.

Chantal Dancose, Director of Community Relations and Sustainable Development at Probe Gold, states: "We aim to leverage the local knowledge and scientific expertise of CIC members to enhance the Novador mining project, ensuring it delivers maximum positive benefits to the region while minimizing its impacts. Additionally, the CIC will serve as a key communication channel, fostering direct and transparent dialogue between the project team and the community. Obtaining insights and feedback from the community early in the process will help us develop a project that is more socially and environmentally acceptable.”

The composition of the CIC is designed to reflect the diverse perspectives of the communities of interest concerned by the project and to bring together the expertise and knowledge useful for the impact study and project development This ensures effective information sharing among members. The CIC represents a broad range of expertise, including municipal affairs, environmental issues, community, health and social services, economic development, training and employment, and recreational land use.

To ensure impartiality in selecting members and to support the CIC's work, Probe Gold enlisted MU Conseils, a specialist in participatory strategies and an independent third party. An invitational call for candidates was issued based on the list of stakeholders concerned by the project, targeting specific thematic areas. Candidates were required to be or have been actively involved in a relevant organization-either as an employee, director, or volunteer-over the past five years, and to maintain a strong professional and social network within the sector. In addition, the project's location in Val-d'Or led to a public call for local candidates in the local newspaper.

The CIC's work will commence in February 2025, and its duration will align with the time needed to complete the environmental impact study and secure the necessary government authorizations for the project to be carried out.

About Probe's Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val d'Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 835 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d'Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 square kilometres that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the Company's gold resources in Val-d'Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1835-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company's recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life. Val-d'Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

