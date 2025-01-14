(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that while Armenia has the sovereign right to pursue European Union membership, its leadership should carefully consider the potential advantages and repercussions, drawing a comparison to Ukraine's past experience.



During a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s stance, previously outlined by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. Overchuk had argued that Armenia’s exploration of a draft bill to initiate its EU membership application suggests a shift toward exiting the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



“Joining the EU and the EAEU is inherently incompatible. Their customs systems and tariffs operate on fundamentally different principles,” Lavrov explained.



He emphasized that the choice lies solely with Armenia but urged a thorough evaluation of the potential consequences.



Lavrov also cited Ukraine’s experience, highlighting that discussions over EU association in 2013 eventually contributed to the 2014 coup and the removal of then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

