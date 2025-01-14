Gate 2024 Annual Report: Trading Volume Exceeds $3.8 Trillion, Solidifying Top 4 Market Position

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







PANAMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, Gate , one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms, experienced a year of rapid growth and deep innovation. Through sharp insights, innovative product strategies, and a profound understanding of user needs, Gate achieved record-breaking user numbers and trading volumes while actively expanding its diversified ecosystem to drive overall platform development.

Sustained Growth in Users and Trading Volume, Securing 4th Place in Market Share

According to its public report, Gate.io 's total user base surpassed 20 million, with over 50% growth, while trading volume reached $3.8 trillion, a 120% year-on-year increase. Spot trading volume exceeded $1.8 trillion, and contract trading volume reached $2 trillion, both showing significant growth. This reflects Gate's increasing global market penetration and the appeal of its products.

The platform launched 873 new tokens throughout the year, including 437 exclusive first listings, providing users with diverse investment options. Gate also demonstrated strong performance in various regional markets, particularly in Asia and Europe, where both trading volumes and user numbers grew significantly.

Through its Gate Startup initiative, the platform continued to introduce innovative features, distributing airdrops worth nearly $30 million, with cumulative airdrop value exceeding $120 million. Additionally, Gate Token (GT) saw nearly 300% growth in 2024, with its price reaching a historic high of $18.667 as of January 9th, 2025. These metrics highlight Gate's robust growth momentum.

Innovative Products Leading Emerging Markets with Over $1 Billion Trading Volume

Gate continued to lead in product innovation in 2024, especially in the Memecoin sector. By launching dedicated Pilot and MemeBox, the platform attracted significant user participation in this emerging market. Since its launch, Pilot has achieved over $1 billion in trading volume, listing more than 500 Memecoin projects. Additionally, a $50 million dedicated fund was established to support the booming Memecoin market.

The platform also increased its focus on the TON ecosystem. Through collaboration with Telegram, Gate introduced the Gate Wallet Mini App and Mini App, which attracted numerous TON ecosystem users. Monthly active users for these apps exceeded 2.55 million and 1.4 million, respectively, further strengthening Gate's influence in the Web3 and blockchain ecosystem.

Strong Momentum in Quantitative Investment with Superior Returns

Gate made notable progress in quantitative investment. The Quantitative Fund launched in April became an industry benchmark, attracting high-net-worth investors with its innovative low-risk, high-return strategy and flexible redemption mechanisms. In its first year, the fund achieved an annualized return of over 20%, outperforming the average across major platforms.

Gate's USDT-based fund reported an annualized return of over 40%, while the BTC-based fund achieved 25%. These impressive results significantly bolstered institutional investor engagement, with spot trading volume increasing 4.4 times and contract trading volume growing 1.63 times year-on-year. Broker services also saw a 17-fold increase in trading volume, reflecting growing demand for Gate's institutional services and professional trading systems.

Reserves Totaling $9.566 Billion: Building Trust Through Security and Compliance

In 2024, Gate excelled in reserve fund performance, providing users with a robust security framework. The platform's total reserves reached $9.566 billion, with a reserve ratio of 123.91%, up 47.2% from the previous audit. Excess reserves hit a historic high of $1.846 billion, an increase of 68.89%, ranking second among major platforms. Reserve ratios for mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum stood at 124.47% and 128.52%, exceeding the industry average by 20 percentage points.

At the same time, Gate Entities has continued to strengthen its compliance framework, actively advancing regulatory efforts across multiple regions. By acquiring Coin Master, Gate Entities expanded its compliance presence in the Asian market. Through its Malta platform, it has successfully submitted a MiCA license application and further bolstered its compliance presence in Europe by acquiring the licensed institution Sheer Markets in Cyprus. Additionally, Gate Entities completed VASP registration in Argentina and is advancing compliance initiatives in key global markets, including Gibraltar, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Middle East, paving the way for future global expansion.

Financial Innovation to Meet Diverse Investment Needs: Gate Earn Surges 185%

Gate achieved remarkable milestones in financial innovation, particularly in the Gate Earn product line. Gate Earn's daily funds surged 185%, reaching nearly $2 billion USDT. The platform added over 500,000 new users, with 205% year-on-year growth. Supporting 832 tokens, Gate offers rewards pools for USDT, BTC, ETH, and other major cryptocurrencies, with up to 30% additional returns.

With 665 projects covering a total fund scale of $18 billion, Gate continues to meet the diverse needs of its users. Innovative products like on-chain staking, dual-currency investment, and GT mining further enhance asset management flexibility and expand investment options.

Collaborating with Industry Leaders to Drive Innovation and Growth

Gate partnered with several industry leaders to advance blockchain innovation and ecosystem development. Collaborations included strategic partnerships with Elliptic and Chainalysis to enhance compliance and security, a $10 million investment in The Open Network (TON), and a $100 million Web3 innovation fund co-launched with the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center. Other partnerships focused on accelerating development in the Move ecosystem and more.

Gate also strengthened collaborations with global cloud providers to enhance platform performance and security. Actively investing in Web3, Gate is driving blockchain innovation and ecosystem expansion, solidifying its position as a leader in the cryptocurrency industry.

Notably, Gate.io became the official sleeve sponsor for Inter, creating more market opportunities for the crypto sector.

Looking Ahead: Deepening Global Markets and Driving Industry Innovation

In 2024, Gate solidified its leadership in the global digital asset trading space through innovation-driven growth and a diversified ecosystem. With robust growth in trading volume and thriving innovative businesses, Gate demonstrated strong market competitiveness and industry influence.

Looking ahead, Gate will continue to embrace innovation as a driving force, deepen its focus on core businesses, expand into emerging markets, and advance the development and application of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide users with more diverse and high-quality products and services. At the same time, Gate will actively fulfill its social responsibilities, leveraging technology to drive social progress.

Gate will collaborate with its users and global partners to continuously enhance products, optimize services, and give back to the community, working together to build a secure, transparent, and open Web3 world.

