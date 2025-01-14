Thyroid Eye Disease Market Poised For Remarkable Growth By 2034, Reports Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as AbbVie, Akron, AMRI Global, and Eli Lilly are driving advancements in Thyroid Eye treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Thyroid Eye Disease Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Thyroid Eye Disease, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Thyroid Eye Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Thyroid Eye Disease, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Thyroid Eye Disease treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Thyroid Eye Disease symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Thyroid Eye Disease alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies to shape the future of Thyroid Eye Disease treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Thyroid Eye Disease.

To Know in detail about the Thyroid Eye Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Thyroid Eye Disease Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Thyroid Eye Disease Market Report:

. In 2022, the total prevalent cases of thyroid eye disease (TED) in the United States were approximately 1,012,000, making up about 42% of the total 7MM population.

. Germany accounted for around 13%, and Japan for about 8% of the total TED cases in the 7MM in 2022.

. Among EU4 countries, Germany had the highest number of TED cases, followed by France, with Spain reporting the lowest.

. In Japan, there were approximately 16,300 cases of acute TED and 41,900 cases of chronic TED in 2022, with numbers expected to rise during the forecast period.

. In the 7MM, approximately 20% of TED cases are in males, while 80% are in females.

. In 2022, the market size for TED was highest in the U.S., reaching about USD 2 billion.

. In April 2023, Horizon Therapeutics announced that the FDA approved an update to the TEPEZZA label for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, regardless of its activity or duration.

. Key therapies for TED include Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, and others.

. Leading companies in the TED treatment market include Fujifilm Holdings Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Bayer AG, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC, AbbVie Inc., Akron Inc., AMRI Global, Horizon Therapeutics, Allergan PLC, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., and others.

Thyroid Eye Disease Overview:

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is an autoimmune inflammatory condition linked to thyroid dysfunction, primarily affecting the ocular and orbital tissues. Also referred to as Graves' orbitopathy, Graves' eye disease, or thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy, TED is the most common extrathyroidal manifestation of Graves' disease. The condition can be highly disfiguring and significantly impacts the quality of life of those affected, leading to substantial direct and indirect healthcare costs. As an immune-mediated disorder, TED causes the expansion of extraocular muscles and orbital fat. This results in edema, accumulation of glycosaminoglycans and collagen, and increased adipogenesis, leading to the enlargement of both muscle and adipose tissue, with varying predominance in different patients.

Get a Free sample for the Thyroid Eye Disease Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Thyroid Eye Disease market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease

. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease

. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease

. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease

. Moderate-to-severe Drug-treated Cases of Acute Thyroid Eye Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Thyroid Eye Disease epidemiology trends @ Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Thyroid Eye Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Thyroid Eye Disease drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Thyroid Eye Disease treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Thyroid Eye Disease drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Thyroid Eye Disease pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Thyroid Eye Disease treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Thyroid Eye Disease.

Thyroid Eye Disease Market Outlook:

The Thyroid Eye Disease treatment landscape in the US is evolving, marked by shifting dynamics and emerging therapies. Currently, TEPEZZA, an insulin-like growth factor-I receptor antagonist, is the only FDA-approved treatment for TED. European Group on Graves' Orbitopathy (EUGOGO) guidelines recommend IV methylprednisolone combined with oral mycophenolate sodium as the first-line therapy for moderate-to-severe TED, with high-dose IV methylprednisolone as monotherapy for severe cases.

The market is segmented into various drug classes, including corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, neonatal Fc receptor antagonists, IL-17A inhibitors, and others like rituximab, tocilizumab, and selenium supplements. Future growth is driven by upcoming therapies, improved early screening, and increased awareness. However, challenges such as premium pricing and delayed diagnoses pose hurdles to market expansion.

Key players, including Immunovant Sciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Viridian Therapeutics, and others, are advancing potential therapies through clinical trials. While teprotumumab remains the only approved option, emerging candidates in advanced and Phase II trials could shape the market outlook significantly during the forecast period (2020–2034). New entrants have substantial opportunities to capture market share as demand for innovative TED treatments grows.

Thyroid Eye Disease Market Drivers:

. New drug candidates in clinical trials offer hope for more effective treatments, potentially expanding options beyond TEPEZZA.

. Increased patient awareness and early diagnosis will drive demand for treatments, leading to earlier interventions and better outcomes.

Thyroid Eye Disease Market Barriers:

. Premium pricing of emerging therapies poses a barrier to accessibility, especially in rare conditions like TED.

. The rarity of TED and lack of early screening result in delayed diagnoses, limiting timely treatment interventions.

Scope of the Thyroid Eye Disease Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Thyroid Eye Disease Companies: Fujifilm Holdings Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Bayer AG, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC, AbbVie Inc., Akron Inc., AMRI Global, Horizon Therapeutics, Allergan PLC, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., and others.

. Key Thyroid Eye Disease Therapies: Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, and others.

. Thyroid Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Thyroid Eye Disease currently marketed, and Thyroid Eye Disease emerging therapies

. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Thyroid Eye Disease market drivers and Thyroid Eye Disease market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Thyroid Eye Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Thyroid Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Thyroid Eye Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Thyroid Eye Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Thyroid Eye Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Thyroid Eye Disease

4. Thyroid Eye Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Thyroid Eye Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Thyroid Eye Disease

9. Thyroid Eye Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Thyroid Eye Disease Unmet Needs

11. Thyroid Eye Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Thyroid Eye Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Drivers

16. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Barriers

17. Thyroid Eye Disease Appendix

18. Thyroid Eye Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Graves' Disease Market:

Hypothyroidism Market:

Sinusitis Market:

Type 1 Diabetes Market:

Celiac Disease Market:

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.