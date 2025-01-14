LEGO® Education Announces Hands-On Learning Solution For K-8 Science

Critical thinking skills and an understanding of science concepts and practices are increasingly needed for the future. Yet, the State of Classroom Engagement Report: Science Edition , a survey commissioned by LEGO Education, found that 45 percent of students who listed science as one of their "least favorite" subjects described it as "too hard", and 37 percent felt they were "bad at it." Notably, 58 percent of these students were girls, highlighting the ongoing STEM gap.

These findings underscore the need to reimagine science class to be more inclusive for students and teachers. In addition to understanding scientific concepts, science learning also plays a crucial role in developing skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and creativity. Every student deserves to succeed in science, and, together with educators, LEGO Education wants to make that a reality.

"Science teaches us to ask curious questions to understand the world around us," said Victor Saeijs, President of LEGO Education. "If students think they're not good at the subject or avoid it, we risk losing an entire generation of innovators and problem-solvers. We share your commitment as educators to excite and engage students with high-quality science education."

With LEGO Education Science, teachers have everything they need to instantly engage students in scientific phenomena and spark student creativity and problem-solving through hands-on learning. Lessons are aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), state, and national standards to easily integrate into existing curriculum. Students will learn about biomimicry (NGSS-LS1-1), ways the impact of natural events can be reduced (NGSS-4-ESS3-2), changes in kinetic energy (NGSS-MS-PS3-5), and much more.

Each lesson starts with a big question to spark curiosity and invite inquiry, while also connecting scientific principles to the real world for deeper comprehension. Students will explore multiple paths to a solution, ask key questions, and work with their peers. Kits are designed for use by up to four students together, with each student taking an active role in the lesson. This supports different learning abilities and develops collaboration and communication skills.

"It was inspiring to see my students' enthusiasm and creativity flourish," said Jill Snodgrass, a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Kernan Trail Elementary (Fla.) who tested the new solution with her class. "The tactile nature of working with LEGO bricks helps solidify their understanding by connecting abstract concepts to tangible outcomes. They were so excited to see their finished build for the lesson, especially when the rattlesnake used its shaking tail to ward off predators. Their collaboration and joy were truly a highlight of the day."

Hands-on learning makes learning more accessible for all students, yet only 55 percent of students globally get these experiences in science class, according to the report . LEGO Education Science unlocks 'aha' moments for students, empowers teachers, and engages the whole classroom with hands-on, collaborative lessons. Over 3,000 students in over 100 classrooms tested the new learning solution throughout its development.

"One of the most powerful things we can do as educators is to instill a lifelong love of learning in our students," said Andrew Sliwinski, Head of Product Experience at LEGO Education. "LEGO Education Science supports educators across the world to bring science standards to life in a new way with ready-made lessons and high quality, reusable LEGO bricks and hardware. I can't wait to see these learning experiences in the hands of students."

LEGO Education Science will begin shipping in August 2025. To learn more and sign up for updates, visit: .

About LEGO Education Science



Includes 120+ lessons, teacher materials, and carefully selected LEGO bricks and hardware to enable hands-on learning

Provides getting started materials, lessons, standards mapping, facilitation notes, and ready-to-teach class presentations through the online Teacher Portal

Flexibility for teachers to select lessons based on grade bands (approximately 40 lessons per kit) or in the way that best supports their curriculum needs

Designed for use by up to four students per kit for increased collaboration and engagement

Available in three kits by grade band. In the U.S., it is recommended to purchase classroom bundles, but if purchased separately, the cost per kit is included below. In other markets, please contact your LEGO Education authorized reseller for complete pricing and availability.



LEGO Education Science Kit K-2 ($329)





277 LEGO bricks





1 double motor





USB charging cable



Building instructions



LEGO Education Science Kit 3-5 ($399)





335 LEGO bricks





1 double motor





1 controller





2 connection cards





USB charging cable



Building instructions



LEGO Education Science Kit 6-8 ($499)





424 LEGO bricks





1 single motor





1 double motor





1 controller





1 color sensor





3 connection cards





USB charging cable Building instructions

About the State of Classroom Engagement Report: Science Edition

A global survey conducted by LEGO Education of over 6,000 K-8 teachers, parents, students, and U.S. education administrators. Markets included Australia, Germany, South Korea, the UK, and the U.S. Total sample size: 6,650, including 2,400 teachers, 2,000 parents, 2,000 students (aged 5-14), and 250 U.S. education administrators. Fieldwork was completed May 15, 2024-June 15, 2024.

Download the report here . Key findings include:



Only a third (37 percent) of parents and half (52 percent) of science teachers surveyed globally believe students are engaged in science.

The majority of science teachers (73 percent) do not feel equipped to engage students in science, and 50 percent of U.S. administrators reported they don't understand how to effectively use science-specific resources.

Most science teachers and parents surveyed believe science education cultivates curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving, which are critical skills in the classroom and beyond.

Students with access to hands-on learning experiences are 1.5 times more likely to be confident in learning science than those that don't. Three out of four science teachers who incorporate hands-on learning agree it fosters higher test scores and grades.

About LEGO Education

At LEGO Education , we are committed to providing educators and students with the most engaging, joyful learning experiences the classroom has ever seen. Part of the LEGO Group, our future-focused team of educators and innovators has built K-8 learning experiences for 45 years based on the LEGO

brick, our learning through play methodology, and standards-driven learning outcomes. Together, we can equip every student with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed and empower them to rebuild the world better than they found it.

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2025 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kelley Brescia

[email protected]

SOURCE LEGO Education