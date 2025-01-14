Vietjet Named Amongst The World's Safest Airlines For 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 14, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, has once again been recognized as one of the world's safest by AirlineRatings, a trusted global airline safety and product rating organization. The airline has also consistently maintained its seven-star safety rating – the highest available – since 2018, highlighting its commitment to passenger safety and operational excellence.



Ranked alongside top low-cost carriers such as Ryanair, easyJet, and Frontier Airlines, Vietjet remains in the top 10 safest budget airlines globally for 2025. This distinction reflects the airline's relentless focus on ensuring world-class safety standards for its passengers and crew.



Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings, commented: "Vietjet's fleet is the youngest in Vietnam and features aircraft among the newest in the Asia-Pacific region. Vietjet's safety record throughout the years speaks for its outstanding achievements."



With a technical reliability rate of 99.7%, the airline's fleet consists of modern and fuel-efficient Airbus aircraft. In 2024, the airline added ten new Airbus aircraft, expanding its total fleet to 115, serving more than 170 routes that connect Vietnam to India and to numerous international destinations.



Vietjet's investment in safety extends to its Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA), a certified partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The academy continues to train highly skilled aviation professionals, while the airline actively recruits pilots and cabin crew to support its growing global network.



Vietjet has pioneered air travel between Vietnam and India, now operating flights that connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Vietnam's largest cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. With an expanding route map, the airline offers budget-friendly flights, including transit options, making it easier for travellers from India to explore Vietnam and the world.



About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

