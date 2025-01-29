Handcuffed And Chained: 7,300 Illegal Immigrants Deported From US As Donald Trump Administration Intensifies Crackdown

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday (January 28) that the administration has fulfilled a key campaign promise in its first week by removing 7,300 illegal immigrants from the United States. The move is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration and a direct response to President Donald Trump's vow to increase deportations, especially targeting violent criminals in the country.

DHS targets violent offenders

According to the DHS, law enforcement officials carried out numerous operations that resulted in the swift deportation of individuals who are in the US illegally . The focus of these actions has been on violent offenders, with the administration emphasising the need to protect American communities from individuals who are involved in criminal activities.

"In the first week of the Trump Administration, we have fulfilled President Trump's promise to the American people to arrest and deport violent criminals illegally in the country. In one week, law enforcement officials have removed and returned 7,300 illegal aliens," a statement from DHS said.

Deportations reflect Trump's hardline immigration stance

The increase in deportations reflects Trump's commitment to his hardline stance on immigration, which was a cornerstone of his first term. The deportations are seen as a message to illegal immigrants , with reports predicting that this aggressive enforcement will prompt more individuals to self-deport out of fear of workplace raids and heightened law enforcement presence.

Fear of raids expected to prompt self-deportations

Trump 's second term has brought renewed focus to immigration reform , with an emphasis on stronger border security and cracking down on illegal immigration , both of which were central to his platform during the 2024 election.