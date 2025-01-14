The Body Mind Spirit Retreat Launches In Abu Dhabi, A Chance To Experience Holistic Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The BMS Retreat will make its inaugural appearance in the UAE, offering participants an opportunity to explore practices centered on holistic well-being.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Body Mind Spirit (BMS) Retreat will make its inaugural appearance in the United Arab Emirates, offering participants an opportunity to explore practices centered on holistic well-being.With success from retreats in the USA, BMS is now coming to Abu Dhabi. This retreat promises a rejuvenating escape, blending ancient wisdom with modern practices.This one-day retreat focuses on practices such as Hatha Yoga, Mantra Meditation, and Bhakti Yoga, guided by experienced instructors including Romapada Swami. These methods are designed to support participants in addressing internal challenges while building connections within a community committed to personal growth and holistic health.The UAE retreat offers structured sessions, including sunrise yoga and meditation, to help participants engage in meaningful experiences that encourage reflection, relaxation, and connection. It provides a space that promotes peace, well-being, and a shared exploration of different approaches to mindfulness and self-care.For those interested in attending, additional details and registration are available on The Body Mind Spirit Retreat's official site .Event Registration Page

Hwee Hwee Koh

The Body Mind & Spirit Retreat

