SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals And PACCAN Join Forces To Transform Medicinal Cannabis In Asia And Beyond

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals partnered with Pacific Cannovation Company Limited (PACCAN) to transform Thailand into a global hub for high-quality medicinal cannabis

LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) with the most advanced cannabinoid extract portfolio, has partnered with Pacific Cannovation Company Limited (PACCAN) to transform Thailand into a global hub for high-quality medicinal cannabis. This landmark collaboration combines SOMAÍ's global distribution expertise with PACCAN's industry leadership in Thailand, positioning the partnership as a powerful cross-continental force in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.With Thailand emerging as Asia's fastest-growing medicinal cannabis market, projected to reach $1 billion in internal sales in 2024, the partnership is set to elevate Thai cannabis to global prominence. SOMAÍ brings its extensive experience in managing complex regulatory landscapes, ensuring that only the highest quality, EU-GMP-certified products reach patients across Europe, the UK, and beyond. PACCAN, a pioneer in plant-based biotech, represents Thailand's commitment to producing cannabis responsibly, ethically, and to the highest medical standards and will be SOMAÍ's access to Asia.A Cross-Continental PowerhouseThis collaboration solidifies Thailand as Asia's cannabis epicenter while integrating its products into SOMAÍ's expansive global distribution network, spanning 12 countries and growing. SOMAÍ will exclusively represent PACCAN in Europe and the Rest of the World (ROW), while PACCAN will act as SOMAÍ's representative for Asia.The agreement includes the distribution of medicinal cannabis flowers, extracts, and plans for future product development and clinical trials. Leveraging SOMAÍ's unmatched QA, regulatory, and inventory capabilities, this partnership ensures that patients worldwide receive only the highest-quality products. SOMAÍ will sponsor PACCAN's state-of-the-art facilities to receive EU-GMP certification, enabling a seamless partnership leveraging each others strengths.“Our partnership is about setting a new global standard of partnerships where two cross-continent unique companies share and leverage each other to benefit a strong partnership of like minded cultures of excellence,” said Michael Sassano, CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals.“Together with PACCAN, we're demonstrating that Thai medicinal cannabis can rival the best in the world, offering unparalleled quality, and European products can be successful in Asia. This partnership is not just about business, it's about collaboration, shared vision, and delivering the best outcomes for patients around the world.”“Partnership with SOMAÍ is a big step for PACCAN to enter the global medical cannabis market. SOMAÍ's existing distribution network globally will fully synergize with PACCAN's strong Asia presence, to create an efficient medical cannabis platform where patients will be able to access the best products at the most competitive prices. Without doubt, Asia will represent one of the biggest markets for medical cannabis products because of its rapidly aging population. At the same time, Asian producers such as PACCAN will introduce high quality products to the global markets through this partnership platform. Finally, looking to the future, I am confident that this partnership will lead to more innovations and product developments across the spectrum of herbal medicines, above and beyond medical cannabis.” – Joe Trairatanobhas, CEO Pacific Cannovation (PACCAN).“I would like to congratulate both SOMAÍ and PACCAN on this momentous partnership. PACCAN is one of the top pharmaceutical companies that have been leading and supporting the medical cannabis industry in Thailand. With SOMAÍ, the horizon has opened for high quality and legal Thai products to reach the international markets. I would like to consider SOMAÍ and Michael Sassano a friend of PACCAN, and a friend of Thailand, and under his stewardship, finally Thai medical cannabis industry will have the opportunity to earn its place on the global stage. I wish both of you good luck, and I am confident that this is just the beginning of many great things to come.” – Suppachai Jaisamut, Advisor to the Minister of Interior, Advisor to the Minister of Higher Education Science and Innovation, and previously Chairman of the National Cannabis Committee.The Future of Medicinal CannabisAs Thailand prepares to enact its irreversible Cannabis Act by March 2025, the nation is poised to become the center of plant-based medicines in Asia. SOMAÍ and PACCAN are uniquely positioned to lead this movement, combining innovation, quality, and ethical practices to uplift the entire industry.With this groundbreaking collaboration, SOMAÍ and PACCAN are paving the way for a global cannabis superhighway, connecting Asia and Europe through innovation, expertise, and a shared commitment to excellence.About SOMAÍ PharmaceuticalsSOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and indoor cultivation in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About PACCANAsia's Leading Plant Based Biotechnology Company, with a particular focus on medical cannabis, kratom, and anti-aging health compounds. PACCAN is a fully vertically integrated medical cannabis manufacturer, from cultivation, to extraction, product formulation, and sales and distribution, with full certifications and licenses such as GACP, GMP, GMP PIC/S, ISO9001, ISO17025, amongst others. PACCAN's products have been approved by the Thai FDA, and are being sold locally at pharmacies as well as dispensaries. PACCAN's cultivation platform includes indoor, greenhouse and outdoor units, covering more than 50,000 square feet of flowering footprint. In addition, PACCAN is currently producing the highest quality extracts such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBN, as well as other second generation complex cannabinoid compounds. Find out more about PACCAN at

