Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise And Westcoast Sign Distribution Agreement

Leading distributor to full range of ALE solutions to organizations across vertical sectors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, and Westcoast, a leading IT distributor in Ireland and the UK, have announced a new partnership. Westcoast will distribute the full portfolio of ALE communications and networking technologies to organizations across diverse vertical market sectors.Westcoast will supply ALE network switches, Wi-Fi, IoT and communications solutions (on-premises, hybrid and cloud), including UCaaS and CPaaS. It will also provide market-leading ALE deskphones, mobile handsets, devices, contact center solutions and tactical solutions for location services and asset tracking.ALE chose Westcoast because it has a proven track record of selling into ALE strategic verticals. With industry expertise, end-to-end support and a comprehensive range of add-on services, Westcoast is well-placed to help maximize the new opportunity that Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise products and solutions provide. At the same time, ALE brings a new dimension to the Westcoast portfolio: the most advanced UCaaS platform on the market, in the form of ALE's Rainbow © platform which exceeds well-established UCaaS competitors with the rich functionality of its CPaaS workflow automation.The partnership is focused on the following key ALE solutions:- The entire range of OmniSwitch ® Ethernet Switches (including Core, Data Center, Access Edge, Industrial Environment, and Smart Managed Edge)- The entire OmniAccess ® Stellar Wireless LAN portfolio (with indoor and outdoor access points including Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 5 technologies support versatile deployments in any size network)- The entire OmniVista ® network management suite, allowing organizations to monitor, maintain and secure their networks to reduce risk and protect their infrastructure investments- UCaaS Rainbow© – in cloud, hybrid and edge variants – along with CPaaS workflow automation- Phones, softphones and devices - Deskphones, SIP deskphones, mobile handsets (DECT and WLAN), devices, and moreGerry O'Hanlon, ALE's UKI Country Business Leader, shared the excitement of the partnership, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Westcoast, a key player in the technology distribution sector. This collaboration marks a significant step in our strategy to expand our reach and deliver cutting-edge, secure networking and communication solutions to the UKI Channel, enabling organizations to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. Westcoast's proven track record, strong customer relationships, and deep market knowledge make it the ideal partner as we continue to empower enterprises with innovative technology that drives digital transformation and improved business outcomes. This collaboration is particularly exciting as it allows us to deepen our focus on our key verticals; Education, Government, Health, Transportation and Energy and Utilities where Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's advanced networking and communications solutions can have a transformative impact.”Westcoast's Sam Armstrong, Business Manager of Unified Communications echoed this enthusiasm,“Working with ALE represents a key stage in Westcoast's continued evolution and drive to ensure customers have a diverse and professional range of solutions within UC for our partners. The breadth and capability of ALE's solutions enables us to work across our core technology pillars, providing a powerful solution suite for our partners - from connectivity to edge user platforms and devices. It's an exciting opportunity for our customers and addresses key changes in the evolving landscape; enabling Westcoast to tailor the right outcomes with key channels and verticals.”About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.Media inquiriesAlcatel-Lucent EnterpriseCarine Bowen, Global press...About WestcoastWestcoast Limited was founded in 1983 and is a leading IT distributor with a product portfolio spanning the whole computing spectrum ranging from desktop PC and notebook products through to software, high end server solutions, network products, printers, peripherals, spare parts and consumables. The group sells to resellers, retailers and dealers in the UK and Ireland providing creative credit, marketing and logistics services to more than 5,000 customers.More information on Westcoast can be found atMedia inquiriesWestcoast...

