MZ Technologies Unveils Next Generation Chiplet/Package Design Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GENIO EVO is the second generation of GENIOTM, which was the EDA's first successful integrated chiplet/package co-design tool. GENIO, MZ's flagship product, is a cross-fabric for system design providing chiplet/die, silicon interposer, package, and surrounding PCB co-design features that achieve area, power, and performance targets. The tool is agnostic and seamlessly integrates through standard formats with all the existing commercial implementation platforms or to custom EDA flows through dedicated plug-ins.

Like the original,

GENIO EVO fits into any existing design flow and operates at the architecture level, pathfinding the optimal system choices to implement a 2.5D or 3D multi-die design.

A new user interface fronts a cross-hierarchical, 3D-aware design methodology that streamlines the entire system design process. IC and advanced packaging design are integrated to ensure full system level optimization, with a shorter design cycle, faster time-to-manufacturing, and improved yields.

GENIO EVO provides additional identification and analysis of thermal and mechanical failures. It promotes architectural exploration and what-if analysis during early stages of design to improve predictability during implementation. It anticipates and avoid downstream thermal and mechanical issues by planning & managing high pin count interconnect in complex multi-fabric system design.

Aside from its design capabilities, GENIO EVO

improves cross-team communications because components of any nature can be imported

from different design environment.

Barriers to Innovation

In 3D-packaged heterogeneous semiconductor devices, thermal stress arises from uneven heat distribution during operation, potentially leading to warping and reliability failures. Effective thermal management strategies are essential to minimize temperature differentials, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of the integrated

chiplets within the package.

Mechanical stress in 3D-packaged designs can result from factors such as thermal expansion mismatch and substrate flexing. These stresses can cause interconnect failures or

delamination. A robust design framework must address these challenges to maintain structural integrity and performance across varying operational conditions and material interfaces.

"MZ Technologies was the first EDA company to deliver a commercially available co-design tool three years ago and now GENIO EVO is first tool to successfully anticipate and fix mechanical and thermal failures prior to design iteration," said Anna Fontanelli, founder and CEO of MZ Technologies.

GENIO EVO is available for immediate licensing.

