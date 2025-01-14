Biden: Iran At Its Weakest Point

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. President Joe Biden, with less than two weeks left in his term, highlighted rapid and decisive developments in the Middle East. He claimed that Iran is now weaker than it appears on the surface.

In a speech delivered on Monday, January 13, Biden stated,“We have helped place the Islamic Republic of Iran in its weakest position in decades,” emphasizing his administration's achievements in foreign policy over the past four years.

Biden pointed to defending Israel against Iranian proxies, dismantling Iranian-backed groups, and securing victories for Israel as key accomplishments of U.S. foreign policy under his leadership.

He stated,“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been defeated by Israel because the U.S. formed a coalition of nations to stop Iran and directed American fighters to assist in defending Israel.”

President Biden asserted that the United States is“stronger” after his four years in office and rhetorically questioned,“Did you ever think we would be in the position with Iran that we are today?”

Biden's comments come amidst escalating tensions in the region, particularly between Iran and Israel, where continued hostilities underscore the fragile state of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

The upcoming signing of the Russia-Iran strategic partnership agreement on January 17 highlights a significant shift in global alliances. This agreement aims to strengthen their cooperation in defense, energy, and regional connectivity, potentially altering the balance of power in the Middle East.

The escalation between Iran and Israel, coupled with Iran's growing ties with Russia, indicates a realignment of strategies in the region. These developments are likely to influence the dynamics of U.S. foreign policy under the next administration.

As the Middle East remains a focal point of geopolitical tension, the interplay between Iran's strategic partnerships and Israel's regional security concerns will continue shaping the global diplomatic landscape, demanding sustained international attention and engagement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram