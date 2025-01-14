Sports Minister Meets Tunisian Ambassador
Minister of Sports and Youth H E sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani yesterday met with Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Qatar H E Farhad Khalif. During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed and aspects of joint cooperation were discussed, especially in the fields of sports and youth.
