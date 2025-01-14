KRAFTON and Mahindra Join Forces to Redefine Virtual Engagement; Drive the Sporty Electric Origin SUV - BE 6 into BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

(MENAFN- Edelman) Mumbai, January 13, 2025 – In a landmark partnership, that bridges the worlds of gaming and automotive innovation, KRAFTON India and Mahindra have joined hands to bring Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV- BE 6 into the dynamic universe of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This unique partnership offers consumers an immersive experience, aiming to captivate the aspirations of India’s young, tech-savvy audience.



With this first-of-its-kind collaboration, starting January 16, 2025, BGMI players will be able to interact with the, sporty and performance-driven Mahindra BE 6 within the game, bringing a new level of realism and excitement to the virtual battleground. Players can unlock a range of exclusive items inspired by the BE 6, including Suits like Quantum and Chrono Charge, and gameplay tools like Volt Tracer Gun, and Neon Drop BE6 Parachute, Flashvault BE 6 Backpack, SparkStrike Pan and more. Special missions during the collaboration will also reward players with unique prizes such as Mahindra Event Crates, Gifts and a chance to win real Mahindra BE 6.



“This collaboration marks a major milestone in KRAFTON India’s efforts to deliver truly immersive and localized experiences for Indian gamers”, said Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at KRAFTON India. “Mahindra, an iconic Indian brand known for innovation, and the BE 6 with its sporty and high-end tech, was a natural fit for BGMI’s futuristic and immersive universe. By integrating the BE 6 into BGMI, we’re not only bringing culturally resonant content to the game but also creating unique opportunities for our players to engage with the best of India’s innovation. Henceforth, setting a new benchmark in consumer engagement, captivating automotive and gaming enthusiasts alike. It further paves the way for many more groundbreaking updates as we continue to explore new ways to captivate our community.”



Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited added, “At Mahindra, we are redefining electric mobility with the BE 6. Built on our revolutionary INGLO architecture and powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world, the BE 6 is crafted for those who thrive on thrill of adventure and innovation. Our collaboration with KRAFTON India brings the BE 6 into the virtual realm of BGMI. By merging automotive excellence with gaming innovation, we aim to engage India’s vibrant, tech-savvy audience, delivering thrilling experiences.”







Photo Caption - Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at KRAFTON India and Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, pose alongside the BE 6 at a press event in Mumbai, where the launch of the BE 6 in BGMI was officially announced.



A Real-World Prize to Elevate Excitement

In a move that takes collaboration beyond the virtual world, KRAFTON and Mahindra are offering players a chance to win a real Mahindra BE 6 eSUV. Participants can enter by first completing the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre missions to collect “Nitro Wheel” & redeem the “Mahindra Event Crate” followed by creating a short video (10–30 seconds) showcasing the BE 6 in BGMI and posting it on Instagram or YouTube. To qualify, players must tag BGMI’s and Mahindra Electric’s official accounts and use the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge. This contest offers a thrilling opportunity for one lucky gamer to take home the electric SUV. Terms and conditions apply.





