Second Relief Convoy Set To Depart For Kurram Amid Severe Shortages

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The second convoy loaded with essential supplies for the Kurram district will depart from Tall today. According to sources, the convoy comprises 45 carrying food items, medicines, vegetables, and fruits, which will be delivered to the affected areas as soon as the route is cleared.

While district administration officials assured timely delivery, tribal leaders Haji Abid and Asadullah deemed the insufficient for the district's large population. They highlighted that local markets are completely out of food and medicines, forcing medical stores and private hospitals to shut down. They added,“Over 50 individuals who passed away outside the area during the blockade were buried in Hangu and other regions as returning the deceased to Kurram was impossible.”

The leaders also emphasized the plight of students, who have been absent from their institutions for over three months due to the crisis, and the distress faced by overseas workers whose visas and tickets have gone to waste.

Meanwhile, the district administration stated that efforts are underway to reopen roads and provide relief to the public.

It's worth noting that the first convoy carrying food supplies successfully reached Parachinar on January 9. However, the journey has been fraught with challenges. Sources confirmed that the convoy scheduled for January 4 had to be delayed after an attack on Kurram's newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Ashfaq Khan.

In a video statement, the Deputy Commissioner described the safe arrival of the first convoy in Parachinar as a positive development. He assured the public of strict action against those involved in the attack and urged cooperation with law enforcement to maintain peace.